Gleadless Valley fire in Sheffield believed to have been started 'deliberately'

A fire in a high rise tower block in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, this morning is believed to have been started deliberately.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:07 am

A large number of fire appliances raced to Callow Drive this morning following reports of a blaze in the Newman block on the city estate.

One resident filmed smoke billowing from the block.

A wheelie bin is believed to have been deliberately set alight in the lobby of the block of flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A resident filmed smoke billowing from a high rise tower block in Sheffield this morning after an arson attack

Smoke filled the block but the fire did not spread to any flats and there were no reports of any casualties.

A clean-up operation has been mounted this morning, with communal areas and the stairwell thick with soot.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called out to a fire in the lobby area of a high rise building at Callow Drive, Sheffield at 7.30am this morning.

Read More

Read More
Gleadless Valley Sheffield: Large police and fire service operation mounted afte...
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, this morning

“Around six fire crews attended. There were no reports of any casualties.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue