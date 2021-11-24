Gleadless Valley fire in Sheffield believed to have been started 'deliberately'
A fire in a high rise tower block in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, this morning is believed to have been started deliberately.
A large number of fire appliances raced to Callow Drive this morning following reports of a blaze in the Newman block on the city estate.
One resident filmed smoke billowing from the block.
A wheelie bin is believed to have been deliberately set alight in the lobby of the block of flats.
Smoke filled the block but the fire did not spread to any flats and there were no reports of any casualties.
A clean-up operation has been mounted this morning, with communal areas and the stairwell thick with soot.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called out to a fire in the lobby area of a high rise building at Callow Drive, Sheffield at 7.30am this morning.
“Around six fire crews attended. There were no reports of any casualties.
“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”