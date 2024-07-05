General Election 2024: “Smashed it” - Sheffield Labour members react to Conservatives wipe-out in region
and live on Freeview channel 276
All six Sheffield seats are now Labour, after Dr Marie Tidball unseated former Conservative MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates.
In a speech following her victory, Dr Tidball called for Labour to “end the chaos”.
She said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you so much to the people of Penistone and Stocksbridge for putting your trust in me and voting so decisively for the change our constituency and our country needs.
“It’s the honour of my life to be elected as our Member of Parliament.”
Labour held its Sheffield Central seat, with new MP Abtisam Mohamed taking over from Paul Blomfield.
Ms Mohamed wrote: “Thank you to everyone in Sheffield Central – those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all and be your voice.
“It's an absolute honour and privilege to be your Member of Parliament.”
Sheffield Labour MPs Gill Furniss, Olivia Blake, Louise Haigh, and Clive Betts all held their seats.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard replied “Smashed it” to a post announcing Ms Blake’s victory in Sheffield Hallam early this morning.
Ms Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, took to social media to congratulate her “new fabulous colleagues”, Ms Mohamed and Dr Tidball, and her “great pal”, Ms Blake.
Minesh Parekh, Labour councillor for Crookes and Crosspool, shared a map showing all 14 South Yorkshire constituencies held or gained by Labour.
He said: “People’s Republic of South Yorkshire, all red once again!”, echoing Ms Haigh’s post: “Sheffield is red again!”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.