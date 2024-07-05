Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The count is coming to a close, and with Labour officially having won the general election, Sheffield MPs and politicians are able to revel in the party’s victory.

All six Sheffield seats are now Labour, after Dr Marie Tidball unseated former Conservative MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates.

In a speech following her victory, Dr Tidball called for Labour to “end the chaos”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you so much to the people of Penistone and Stocksbridge for putting your trust in me and voting so decisively for the change our constituency and our country needs.

Photo by Louise Haigh. Every seat in Sheffield and South Yorkshire is now held by Labour. | Louise Haigh

“It’s the honour of my life to be elected as our Member of Parliament.”

Labour held its Sheffield Central seat, with new MP Abtisam Mohamed taking over from Paul Blomfield.

Ms Mohamed wrote: “Thank you to everyone in Sheffield Central – those who voted for me, those who voted differently, and those who stayed home – I promise to represent you all and be your voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an absolute honour and privilege to be your Member of Parliament.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard replied “Smashed it” to a post announcing Ms Blake’s victory in Sheffield Hallam early this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, took to social media to congratulate her “new fabulous colleagues”, Ms Mohamed and Dr Tidball, and her “great pal”, Ms Blake.

Minesh Parekh, Labour councillor for Crookes and Crosspool, shared a map showing all 14 South Yorkshire constituencies held or gained by Labour.