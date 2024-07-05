The Conservatives have been wiped out across Sheffield, with controversial former MP Miriam Cates losing her seat in Penistone and Stocksbridge.
All of the Sheffield constituencies are now held by Labour.
Abtisam Mohamed is the new MP for Sheffield Central, succeeding Paul Blomfield who has stepped down.
1. Marie Tidball - Penistone and Stocksbridge
Dr Marie Tidball won 43.6% of the vote for the constituency, unseating Conservative Miriam Cates who won 23.7% of the share. She is a national disability rights campaigner, and former Sheffield city councillor. Dr Tidball was born in Dodworth, moved to Penistone as a child, and studied law at Oxford.Photo: MT
2. Gill Furniss - Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Gill Furniss is a Labour MP. She has been an MP since 2016, and a member of Sheffield City Council before that (since 1999). She received 51.6% of the vote for the area. She was previously Shadow Pensions Minister for a period of eight months, but stepped down in April for personal reasons.Photo: National World
3. Abtisam Mohamed - Sheffield Central
Abtisam Mohamed, Labour, has replaced Paul Blomfield who stood down at this election. She won 52.1% of the vote. She was among nine Sheffield councillors to sign a statement criticising Israel's actions in Gaza following the beginning of the crisis in October 2023.Photo: Sheffield Labour
4. Olivia Blake - Sheffield Hallam
Labour's Olivia Blake has held her seat with 46% of the vote, an 11% rise in the vote share compared with 2019. The seat was hard fought against Liberal Democrat Shaffaq Mohammed. She has a voting record of consistently voting for measures to promote equality, and "almost always" voted for measures to prevent climate change.Photo: LDRS
