Watch as Labour's Penistone & Stocksbridge MP talks about her campaign after beating Conservative Miriam Cates
It was the one Sheffield constituency to have a change in party after the General Election.
Penistone & Stocksbridge has elected Marie Tidball, Labour, as its next representative in Parliament. She beat the incumbent Conservative MP, Miriam Cates, by around 9,000 votes.
Marie spoke with The Star shortly after her election to thank all those in her hometown who supported her.
