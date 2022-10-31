Mick Hill provided a dog exercise park where owners could let their pets run free for £10 per hour in a field he owned in Rivelin Valley for several months.

But it was closed down by Sheffield Council for not having planning permission.

Mr Hill then sought retrospective permission but was refused despite support from more than 130 people.

Council officers said a popular dog park – which is the only one of its kind in Sheffield – should stay closed.

He is now asking the authority to approve a change of plan addressing the issues raised so he can get the business running again.

In his new application he said the key differences were it had been relocated to land surrounded by mature trees which he says will naturally screen the dog park, preserving the openness of the green belt as much as possible, and the fencing was changed to use materials more in keeping with the natural area.

He added: “The facility provides an essential safe enclosed environment for dogs and owners. It is particularly important for reactive or nervous rescue dogs and recovering or young dogs.

“This facility would be important for animals due to the dog park being in a safe secured area, as it is always manned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Mick Hill speaking in support of Rivelin Valley Dog Park, which was refused planning permission by Sheffield City Council

“There are no dwellings nearby to cause nuisance and there are no other dog parks in the area.

“The facility would assist dog owners with disabilities and health conditions and dog owners without access to private outdoor [space].”

So far there is only one comment on the planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rivelin Valley Conservation Group (RVCG) – which objected to the previous plans – objected again.

They said: “The conclusion of the council was that the development was inappropriate and harmful to the green belt; no very special circumstances exist for the development; and the development did not preserve the openness of the green belt.

“RVCG also argued that the development would harm the area of high landscape value.

“RVCG considers that the changes to the location of the dog exercise area and other aspects of the current application do not overcome the fundamental green belt and landscape protection principles, on which basis the previous application was refused. RVCG therefore urges the council to refuse this application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad