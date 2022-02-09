In 2020, Lidl applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket on land off Rotherham Road, as well as the demolition of the Christ Church building, and part of Swallownest Miners Welfare that is currently on the site.

The plans were rejected by RMBC’s planning board in September 2020, on the basis of the ‘detrimental’ impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Swallownest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh plans have been lodged for a new Lidl supermarket in Swallownest, almost a year and a half after RMBC’s planning board rejected the discount retailor’s previous scheme.

Now, Lidl has launched a community consultation to hear resident’s views, ahead of its plans to submit a new application for the same site.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB commented: “We have been looking to bring a store to Swallownest for some time and have made significant improvements to the proposals in line with feedback from planning officers.

“We welcome views from the local community on the revised Lidl store for the site, and we would encourage everyone to get involved again and have your say.”

The new planning application will include vehicular access from Rotherham Road and an improved access for the Miners Welfare.

If approved, money raised by the sale of the site will contribute towards improvements at the Miners Welfare including an additional sports pitch available for community use, and new changing room facilities.

The new Lidl store would have a 1,252m sq sales area including an in-store bakery and customer toilets, as well as 102 parking spaces, rapidelectric vehicle charging points, and solar panels on the roof.

Lidl say the supermarket would create around 40 new full and part-time jobs.