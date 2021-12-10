If approved, the homes will be built on land behind Crane Drive and Welling Way in Kimberworth.

Campbell Homes has lodged the application, which has been recommended for approval at Rotherham Council’s next planning board meeting on December 16.

The site is bounded by a Yorkshire Water reservoir site to the north and east, the graveyard of St Thomas’ Kimberworth Church to the south and homes on Welling Way and Crane Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development would be made up of eight two storey homes and two bungalows, all with two parking spaces.

The developer would be required to provide one three bedroom bungalow for affordable housing and £43,503 towards affordable housing provision under a section 106 legal agreement.

An application from Campbell Homes was lodged in April for 14 homes, which has been reduced to ten under a separate application.

The development would be made up of eight two storey homes and two bungalows, all with two parking spaces. All but one of the homes will have a garage.

The development would be made up of eight two storey homes and two bungalows, all with two parking spaces.

MORE PLANNING: Plans revealed to build almost 200 new homes on outskirts of Sheffield

The proposal includes highway works to the junction of Welling Way and Fallowsfield Way, to improve access to the new development.

Six objections have been received, on the grounds of increased traffic, a fault line running through the site, the development “disturbing any contamination on the land”, construction traffic and noise, and parking difficulties.

A report by council officers to the planning board states that the scheme is “near an existing fault line, running across the site from east to west,” and that further investigations will determine ground conditions.

“An intrusive site investigation was undertaken between the 13th and 14th January 2020 to determine the presence of any geotechnical constraints across the site and to assess whether any significant soil and groundwater contamination associated with the past historical uses of the site and adjacent sites (Reservoirs and St Thomas Church) could impact on the proposed residential development of the site,” adds the report.

Gas monitoring detected carbon dioxide gas, but the report states that this was ‘at a concentration considered to be low risk’.