But some voters in Sheffield today have been heading towards some pretty unusual places to put their cross in the box!

For some, there has been the option of buying a pint at the polling station, as it has been a case of heading down to the pub to vote with The Wellington Pub, on Henry Street, near Shalesmoor, and the Cobden View, in Crookes, among those containing polling booths today.

Weston Park Museum

Some have said over the years that sport and politics don’t mix. But today’s voting locations fly in the face of that theory!

Red Rose FC, in Ecclesfield had one of their pitchside buildings, a blue shipping container, converted to a polling station for the day.

And Nether Edge Bowling Club provided the opportunity to cast votes in their club house on Nether Edge Road.

For some, there has been the chance to get a bit of culture as they voted.

Nether Edge Bowling Club

This year saw Weston Park Museum drafted in as a polling station too.

And while health is never far from politics, it is not usually so close that you can drop your ballot papers in the box at a doctors’ surgery.

But today the Barnsley Road surgery doctors practice, near Sheffield Lane Top, was also doubling up as an election venue.

Voting opened across Sheffield at 7am today, and the city’s polling stations are due to be open until 10pm this evening for those wanting to take part in the today’s ballots for Sheffield City Council and the regional mayor.

The Wellington Pub at Shalesmoor

Barnsley Road Surgery.