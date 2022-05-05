Local elections 2022: LIVE updates as Sheffield and Barnsley residents vote in local council elections and South Yorkshire Mayoral election

Voters in Sheffield and Barnsley are heading to the polls today (Thursday, 5 May) to vote in their local council election, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral election.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 10:23 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 10:23 am

Throughout the day, we’ll bring you the latest updates from the polling stations – including perhaps most importantly of all, pictures of #dogsatpollingstations.

We’ll also bring you the results and analysis after votes are counted tonight and tomorrow.

You can submit a photo of you voting (with or without your pet) by emailing [email protected]

Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide seats in Barnsley and Sheffield council elections, and also selected a candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Local elections 2022: Voters in Sheffield and Barnsley head to the polls to vote in local council election and South Yorkshire Mayoral election

