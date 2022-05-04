Sheffield elections 2022: where is my polling station, opening times and when will results be

Where is my polling station and what are the opening times?

Polling day is Thursday, May 5.

All polling stations will be open for voting from 7am until 10pm.

Polling station sign in Sheffield for the local elections.

Every person registered to vote can find out where their polling station is by reading their poll card or checking the council’s interactive map online here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/your-city-council/polling-stations

How do I vote?

When you arrive at the polling station staff will ask for your details, or you can give them your poll card to make it easier.

Polling station for the local election at Stafford Road Sheffield.

They will then give you two ballot papers: for the Sheffield elections and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority elections.

You will take these to a voting booth and put a cross in the box of the candidate you are voting for.

Then you will take your marked paper and put it in a ballot box provided.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions and guide you to the right place. You can also take someone with you to help you with the voting process.

The deadline has now passed to apply for a postal vote, or a proxy vote, where someone else goes to the polling station on your behalf.

However, you can still apply for an emergency proxy vote. if one of the following has happened since the deadline:

Medical emergency You are away for work You are self-isolating because of Covid

You can make the application any time up to 5pm on polling day itself, by contacting Sheffield Council.

Who can I vote for?

The full list of Sheffield election candidates and candidates running in the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority elections can be found here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-full-list-of-candidates-in-every-sheffield-ward-3644977

Check out Who Is My Councillor – a website created by Sheffielders for Sheffield voters – to see where each candidate stands on key issues: https://whoismycouncillor.co.uk/

Key seats

Last year’s local elections were dramatic in Sheffield with the then council leader Bob Johnson losing his seat in Hillsborough, the council going into no overall control and an emphatic yes to a referendum on how the council is run.

This year promises to be another exciting race with several seats which could swing either way.

Read this story for insights from the local democracy reporting service: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/sheffield-local-elections-2022-the-key-seats-to-keep-an-eye-on-3659198

When will results be announced?

Votes for the Sheffield Council elections will be counted overnight at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield soon after polling stations close.

The first results are expected to come in at around 1am and all results are expected to have been announced by about 3am.

Sheffield local democracy reporters Molly Williams and Lucy Ashton will be live tweeting the action, reaction and results from the count.

Follow them on Twitter @1MollyWilliams and @Lutheblue.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority votes will be counted from midday at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Friday, May 6.