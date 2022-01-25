The cost of clearing up fly-tipping the borough in 2020/21 is estimated at around £175,000, alongside an additional £67,509 in disposal costs.

Investigating fly tipping accounts for an estimated 14 per cent of the overall Regulation and Enforcement budget which equates to around £115,000 per year.

A report to be presented to RMBC’s improving lives select commission on February 1 states: “It is reasonable therefore to estimate that the total costof dealing with fly tipping in the borough is around £370,000 per year.”

In 2017, 4,344 reports of fly-tipping were made to Rotherham Council, which had increased to 5,977 in 2021.

The reports adds that the number of fly-tips removed ‘proactively’ by the council is up five-fold since 2017, which is down to ‘improvements in the working practices within the service’.

As a result, the number of reports made by the public has decreased by three percent since 2017.

There has also been a 20 per cent increase in the number of cases requiring investigation by the council’s regulation and enforcement department, which is due to a number of factors including ‘evidential opportunities’ and increased use of CCTV.

The number of enforcements doled out by RMBC is also on the up – the authority issued 34 fixed penalty notices for ‘large’ fly tipping in 2021, compared to six in 2017.