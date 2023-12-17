Sheffield has some beautiful landmarks.

But you will never be able to see the buildings and monuments in this gallery of pictures, structures that were once important on our skyline, but now lost to history.

We have delved into the archives to reveal some of Sheffield's best known Victorian landmarks, which have been demolished over the decades since the end of that era, which played such a big role in the shaping of the city.

Some have been lost to fire, some to developments including road and railway projects.

They range from the theatres where our forefathers used to go to get their entertainment in an era before cinemas, let alone television and streaming, to a long gone football stadium which helped shape the history of the game in the city when it was just taking off.

In addition, we have included beautiful churches and other buildings.

Take a look at the gallery below to see what we are missing in the era which is now bringing in a whole new wave of high rise buildings across the city.

We have included details of the buildings and when and why they were lost in the captions.

1 . Corn Exchange The Corn Exchange, at the corner of Sheaf Street and Broad Street, was destroyed by fire in 1947. The shell of the building, seen here in 1961, was eventually demolished for the laying out of Park Square roundabout Photo Sales

2 . Norfolk Hall, Haymarket Built on the site of a former Inn in 1851 Norfolk Hall, at Haymarket had its west front rebuilt 1904-5 with shops opening on to the Haymarket. It was demolished 1959. Photo Sales

3 . Handsworth Colliery Handsworth Colliery opened in 1901, right at the end of the Victorian era, in 1901, but was a landmark to those in the area for the decades in which it operating, including those late Victorians Photo Sales

4 . Albert Hall, Barkers Pool The Albert Hall, on Barkers Pool, was built in 1867 by a group of Wesleyan businessmen for music recitals and a variety of light entertainments, and was later used as a cinema, on the present John Lewis building site. It was destroyed by fire in 1937 Photo Sales