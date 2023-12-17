Sheffield retro: 12 stunning Victorian Sheffield landmarks never seen by many of the city's current residents
Pictures shows 12 stunning Victorian landmarks now lost to Sheffield forever
Sheffield has some beautiful landmarks.
But you will never be able to see the buildings and monuments in this gallery of pictures, structures that were once important on our skyline, but now lost to history.
We have delved into the archives to reveal some of Sheffield's best known Victorian landmarks, which have been demolished over the decades since the end of that era, which played such a big role in the shaping of the city.
Some have been lost to fire, some to developments including road and railway projects.
They range from the theatres where our forefathers used to go to get their entertainment in an era before cinemas, let alone television and streaming, to a long gone football stadium which helped shape the history of the game in the city when it was just taking off.
Take a look at the gallery below to see what we are missing in the era which is now bringing in a whole new wave of high rise buildings across the city.
We have included details of the buildings and when and why they were lost in the captions.