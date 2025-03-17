Eight sites have been earmarked for a new cemetery in Sheffield but their locations remain secret.

Sheffield City Council has drawn up a shortlist after a 7,000-signature petition was submitted calling for ‘immediate action’ to tackle a ‘dire’ shortage of burial plots.

The authority says there are only up to eight years of provision left, with as little as three years for Islamic burials.

Coun Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council and chair of the strategy and resources committee, said they were making progress to identify sites for new burial provision. | NW / Google

Currently, six out of 16 cemeteries have no new grave spaces available. The council has not opened a new cemetery since 1950.

Now, members of the strategy and resources committee will be asked to vote on studies to identify which of the eight sites is best, public consultation and a funding plan.

About 800 burials take place each year in Sheffield and about 3,000 cremations.

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council and chair of the strategy and resources committee, said: “The loss of a loved one affects us all at some point in our lives. We are making progress to identify sites for new burial provision. This is an issue that impacts on all communities in all parts of the city of all faiths and none.

“We are working to ensure there is a dignified inclusive and accessible offering for all of Sheffield’s communities.

“Our work to identify new burial sites is informed by close communication with residents. We will continue to work closely with stakeholders, including those who have been important advocates for this work, to meet the needs of all our communities.”

In November, the South Yorkshire Muslim Bereavement Trust submitted a 7,000-signature petition calling for more burial space within the next two years.

It said there was ‘a very real and significant risk of burial space for the Muslim community running out in Sheffield, before appropriate new burial space provision is made available’.

Tinsley Park Cemetery has already closed to new burials.