Michael Collins funeral: Huge procession passes through Sheffield for 'loving family man' who died aged 51
Friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Michael Collins, whose platinum coffin was carried in a horse-drawn carriage, with a fleet of silver Rolls Royce cars joining the lavish cortege.
Michael was part of a large traveller family. One of his brothers, Terry Collins, sadly died aged just 52 in September this year, while another brother, Willy Collins, also known as the King of Sheffield, died aged 49 in 2020, after collapsing while on holiday with his family in Majorca, Spain.
Mourners gathered at St Catherine’s Church, on Melrose Road, for Michael’s funeral today, Monday, December 16.
He was then laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery beside his brothers Terry and Willy, for whom a huge 37-ton memorial was created in 2022.
Speaking ahead of the funeral, Michael’s heartbroken daughter Paris said: “Dad was a loving family man. He lived and died for his wife and children, and he absolutely doted on his little grandbaby. He thought the world of him.
“My mum is absolutely heartbroken. They’d been together for 27 years and they did everything together.
“My dad is in heaven now with his brother, Willy, sister-in-law, Josie, and oldest daughter, Bonnie.”
Michael is survived by his wife Girleen, their children Paris, Anthony, Montana and Martin, and his grandson, Martin Francis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.