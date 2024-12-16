Michael Collins funeral: Huge procession passes through Sheffield for 'loving family man' who died aged 51

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:26 BST

A huge funeral procession passed through Sheffield today as a ‘loving family man’, who died suddenly aged just 51 was laid to rest.

Friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Michael Collins, whose platinum coffin was carried in a horse-drawn carriage, with a fleet of silver Rolls Royce cars joining the lavish cortege.

The funeral procession for Michael Collins passes through Sheffield on the way to St Catherine's Church
The funeral procession for Michael Collins passes through Sheffield on the way to St Catherine’s Church | National World

Michael was part of a large traveller family. One of his brothers, Terry Collins, sadly died aged just 52 in September this year, while another brother, Willy Collins, also known as the King of Sheffield, died aged 49 in 2020, after collapsing while on holiday with his family in Majorca, Spain.

Michael Collins is carried into St Catherine's Church, on Melrose Road, Sheffield
Michael Collins is carried into St Catherine's Church, on Melrose Road, Sheffield | National World

Mourners gathered at St Catherine’s Church, on Melrose Road, for Michael’s funeral today, Monday, December 16.

Michael Collins sadly died aged just 51
Michael Collins sadly died aged just 51 | Contributed

He was then laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery beside his brothers Terry and Willy, for whom a huge 37-ton memorial was created in 2022.

'Loving family man' Michael Collins has been laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery
'Loving family man' Michael Collins has been laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery | Contributed

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Michael’s heartbroken daughter Paris said: “Dad was a loving family man. He lived and died for his wife and children, and he absolutely doted on his little grandbaby. He thought the world of him.

Michael Collins, pictured with his family, died suddenly aged just 51
Michael Collins, pictured with his family, died suddenly aged just 51 | Contributed

“My mum is absolutely heartbroken. They’d been together for 27 years and they did everything together.

“My dad is in heaven now with his brother, Willy, sister-in-law, Josie, and oldest daughter, Bonnie.”

Michael is survived by his wife Girleen, their children Paris, Anthony, Montana and Martin, and his grandson, Martin Francis.

Related topics:Sheffield

