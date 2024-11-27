Sheffield petition calls for action on “dire situation” over lack of city burial plots

A 7,000-signature petition is calling on Sheffield City Council to put right “a dire situation” over the lack of burial spaces in city cemeteries.

The petition calls for “immediate action to tackle the dire situation that exists with regard to the depleting burial space/provision in Sheffield by the delivery of available, affordable and appropriate new burial space/provision in Sheffield, for all communities, and particularly for the Muslim community, within the next 24 months”.

It was launched on behalf of the South Yorkshire Muslim Bereavement Trust by campaigner Mahmood Hussain.

The issue will be debated by a meeting of Sheffield City Council next Wednesday (December 4).

An entrance to Shiregreen Cemetery in Sheffield. City Muslim families have for months been complaining that their loved ones' graves are being flooded. Picture: Google Maps

The petition says that the council leadership have been aware for almost two years of “the drastic situation regarding the depleting amount of burial space for deceased members of the Muslim community, such that at the then current rate of usage, only five years of supply remained within the city”.

It adds: “There are still no actual concrete plans in place from Sheffield City Council to develop any appropriate burial sites to alleviate this long-standing and pressing issue.

“Considering the amount of lead time involved in delivering new burial provision, this issue is now critical, with the very real and significant risk of burial space for the Muslim community running out in Sheffield, before appropriate new burial space provision is made available.

“This is a significant shortcoming in the council’s strategic planning and delivery of an essential and sensitive service to the Muslim community.”

There are Muslim sections in Shiregreen, City Road and Abbey Lane cemeteries.

In total, there are 16 council-run cemeteries in the city. The council launched a review of burial sites in January, when it was estimated that there are only enough burial spaces to last for the next five years.

Tinsley Park Cemetery has already closed to new burials.

The petition is endorsed by the Council of Mosques South Yorkshire, United Mosques Council of Sheffield, Federation of Mosques Sheffield and the South Yorkshire Muslim Bereavement Trust. The issue is of particular concern as Muslims bury their dead and burials must take place as soon as possible.

Campaigners have also voiced concerns about problems with the flooding of Muslim graves at Shiregreen Cemetery.