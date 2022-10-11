Visitors will now be charged to park at Langsett Reservoir beauty spot near Sheffield

The Peak District National Park authority approved the plans on October 7, for Langsett Barn car park. Barnsley Council rejected plans by Yorkshire Water to introduce ANPR cameras and payment machines at The Flouch car park – popular with visitors of the nearby Langestt Reservoir.

However, residents and business owners raised concerns that the charges may lead to visitors parking their cars inappropriately on grass verges and in their car parks on the A616 Manchester Road.

Barnsley Council’s Highways Department stated that displaced parking “gives rise to road safety and amenity concerns due to damage of verges and residential impact”.

Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking.

Langsett is one of four reservoirs where Yorkshire Water has proposed a trial to charge visitors for parking. Yorkshire Water say the charges will fund rangers, nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities. Visitors will be charged £1 for one hour, £2 for two hours, £3 for six hours, £5 for all-day parking, and a £30 annual pass will be available.

Councillor hannah Kitching, who represents the Penistone West ward said: “The decision was made at a meeting of the PDNP planning board; it was a split vote and the Chair of the meeting had the casting vote. The application was passed on that basis.

“I’m incredibly disappointed about this news and I know many people will be devastated, this decision will have a big impact on the residents of Langsett village and others. Huge thanks to everyone who submitted their objections, and special thanks to Langsett Parish Council who have campaigned tirelessly against these plans.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “The revenue generated from the parking charges will contribute towards the provision of Yorkshire Water’s first in-house Ranger team. Three rangers will be based in the south area, which includes Langsett, and so this will be one of the sites they focus on.

Advertisement Hide Ad