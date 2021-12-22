Developer Newett Homes Ltd was granted permission for the homes on land south of New Smithy Avenue, Thurlstone, at yesterday’s (December 21) planning board meeting.

The Government’s Planning Inspector imposed a condition limiting the number of homes to 21 in the interests of highway safety.

An outline application for the homes was refused in 2017 but was later allowed at appeal in August 2018.

An application for the homes was refused in May 2020, and two appeals were dismissed in November 2021.

A report states that at the time of the appeal, the council could not demonstrate that it had a five year housing land supply, therefore the principle of the development was considered to be acceptable by the Planning Inspector.

The development will be made up of three three bed properties, 11 four bed properties, one five bed property and six affordable houses, of which four are three beds and two are two bed.

Residents lodged 23 objections, on the grounds of extra traffic, unsuitable access, loss of privacy, noise disturbance, loss of open land, and overstretched services in the village.

Conditions were added following the appeal, including the provision of a parking layby on New Smithy Avenue, provide on-site parking, and manoeuvring and visibility spays.

Matthew Woodward, planning officer for BMBC told the meeting that the design of the site had been looked at by the council’s design and conservation officers, and both were ‘happy’.