Ecclesall Primary School to replace fields with new multi-use games area and sports track

Ecclesall Primary School is planning to replace its old fields with a new multi-use games area and sports track that can be used all year round.
By Molly Williams
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST

The school, on High Storrs Road, has undergone significant expansion and modernisation within the last decade including the installation of a successful small multi-use games area (MUGA).

It now wants to build another MUGA and a new running track on its long established playing fields which are a struggle to use in wet weather because of sloping.

If these new plans are approved by Sheffield Council, the school will cover the existing playing fields and re-level them to make way for the new facilities.

In the planning application, agents SLA Design, on behalf of the school, said: “This will provide a new level and vastly improved all year round playing surface for the pupils. The embankments created by the cut and fill will also provide tiered areas for spectators to sit on at events such as school sports days.”

