Sheffield’s biggest taxi firm in 'support local' call as Estonian firm targets area

City Taxis, based near Attercliffe, has been operating in Sheffield since the 1980s, later merging with Alpha Taxis, Regency cars and Mercury taxis, and now has around 1,500 drivers.

It is now facing competition from the latest app-based service, Bolt, which runs its UK base from Birmingham and was originally set up in Estonia, as well as Uber.

This week Bolt said it had seen a 75 per cent rise in the number of drivers it has since launching in Sheffield at the end of last month.

Sheffield's City Taxi's has announced that their vehicles are going electric. L-R Sinead Gillett icabbi Gavan Walsh icabbi Arnie Singh city taxis Davud Aryan city taxi Mick Tope icabbi Neil Davies RCI bank and services. Picture Scott Merrylees

It comes after the new firm offered drivers a special introductory deal on the level of commission it charges them, and offered discounts on passengers making their first journey.

City this week said they were focusing on their own business and urged residents to support local firms.

Business development director Paul Gosney: “As a company we have to focus on our own business and cannot comment on others, do what we have been doing for 40 years, providing the people of Sheffield and the Sheffield City Region an excellent service.

“We encourage the public of our operating areas to support local businesses and ensure the revenue stays in the local economy so we can continue to improve our offering through resilience, innovation and most importantly safety.”

City, originally based on City Road, moved to its current base in 2014, the year that it also launched its own booking app in the city.

It has since expanded and now also operates in other towns and cities including Barnsley, Chesterfield and, most recently, in Derby.

Two years ago, they also launched a Citygrab delivery service

City Taxis also hit the headlines in 2020 when it donated more than £5,000 in fees from its delivery app to the NHS, and last year they were among the firms to donate to The Star’s laptop campaign, which was run to prevent education disruption amongst disadvantaged young people across the city. City donated 30 laptops to the appeal.