Double yellow lines approved on busy Barnsley main road

The traffic regulation order (TRO) was approved by cabinet today (March 23), and will see new double yellow lines on Doncaster Road, at the junctions with Old Oaks View, Oaks Crescent, Redhill Avenue and Lambert Road.

Following a visit, the council’s traffic unit witnessed “Illegal and dangerous unloading of large goods vehicles as well as inconsiderate and obstructive car parking.”

Four objections were received to the plans, including two businesses on Doncaster Road, who are concerned about the impact double yellow lines may have on their trade.

During today’s cabinet meeting, councillor Chris lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation said: “Reports of undue traffic congestion, obstruction caused by loading and unloading of vehicles in the carriageway, and footway parking were received, relating to the A635 Doncaster Road in Kendray.

“BMBC’s highways department undertook a site visit and an appraisal of the roads was carried out.

“It was determined that both the carriageway and footway were being impacted by unlawful loading and unloading practices, and inconsiderate and obstructive parking of cars on the footways.

“These actions by drivers were preventing the free flow of traffic and full use of the footways.

“As a response to this situation, it’s proposed to prohibit vehicles from waiting at any time on parts of both sides of the A635 Doncaster Road between Heathfields and Ashleigh Vale.

“Parts of the road will also be prohibited from loading and unloading at any time.