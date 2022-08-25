Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Petition to save regional airport crosses 100,000 signatures as Mayor blasts Peel
The petition to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport has crossed 100,000 signatures as South Yorkshire residents fight to keep the airport open.
The change.org petition was started by Yorkshire Plane Spotters and has had a flurry of signatures since the Peel Group, who owner the airport, announced it may no longer be commercially viable.
The petition said it “would be a tragedy” if the airport is “taken away from us”.
There have been extensive discussions over the last few weeks, with the Peel Group engaging with a number of groups to find “tangible proposals” for the site.
Despite claiming they are yet to hear any, Peel agreed to extend their review period to September 16.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has blasted the Peel Group today, saying their decision to announce a review of the airport “with less than 24 hours notice” and “creating an artificially short timetable for that review… is not the behaviour of a responsible partner.”
He said: “I am joined in that opinion by Doncaster Council, Doncaster’s local MPs, the Minister for Aviation, the front runner to be our next Prime Minister, and thousands upon thousands of people from across the communities of South Yorkshire and beyond.”
He accused Peel of being “unclear of it’s intentions for DSA, while expecting partners to put forward ideas” and said “it is their responsibility to make clear the options they would consider”.
Peel said in a statement on Tuesday they were yet to hear any “tangible proposals” to address the “underlying lack of viability of the aviation operations”.
They announced there would be no more updates until the review period ends.