Sheffield pubs then and now: Looking back at old pubs - and how they stand today

Through renovations, demolitions or just face lifts, some of Sheffield’s closed pubs have been wiped off the face of the city, while others are still here in spirit.

We’ve been through The Star’s archive looking for some of the city’s lost pubs and sent our photographers out to see what they look like today.

Which ones do you recognise? What do you miss the most about them and why? Let us know your closed pub memories.

1. The former Hallamshire Hotel, West Street The former Hallamshire Hotel, at 182 West Street, is now home to pizza and cocktail bar Bloo 88. (photo: Will Larter, via Lost Pubs Project) Photo: Will Larter Photo Sales

2. Hallamshire Hotel on West Street Hallamshire Hotel on West Street, has largely not changed its exterior since it became Bloo 88. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3. The Tap & Tankard, Cambridge Street Tap & Tankard on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in September 2018, before extensive renovations began on Cambridge Street. Picturede here is Roy Clayton. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. The Tap and Tankard on Cambridge Street Today, the Tap & Tankard has seen better days but is now part of the renovations and construction work on Cambridge Street. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales