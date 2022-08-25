Sheffield pubs then and now: Looking back at old pubs - and how they stand today
So many of Sheffield’s pubs have come and gone over the years – but some have left reminders of the old days.
Through renovations, demolitions or just face lifts, some of Sheffield’s closed pubs have been wiped off the face of the city, while others are still here in spirit.
We’ve been through The Star’s archive looking for some of the city’s lost pubs and sent our photographers out to see what they look like today.
Which ones do you recognise? What do you miss the most about them and why? Let us know your closed pub memories.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 5