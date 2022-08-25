Special constable with South Yorkshire Police sent pictures of his genitals to female officers
A special constable with South Yorkshire who sent pictures of his genitals to two female officers he was training – abusing his position of trust – has been sentenced today.
During the hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court it was heard how at the time of the offences, Faran Hanson was a special constable with South Yorkshire Police, employed in training new police recruits.
Between July 2020 and June 2021, Hanson, aged 26, sent images of his genitals to three female acquaintances over Snapchat between July 2020 and June 2021, two of whom were trainees under his supervision.
The court was also told that Hanson had been disciplined by his previous employer for a similar incident.
Hanson, who has been suspended from duty pending misconduct proceedings, was sentenced to a two year community order, and a five-year restraining order has also been imposed, in respect of all three victims.
Speaking after the sentencing, Elizabeth Winfield from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Hanson sent indecent images to three women, causing shock and anger.
“This is not the standard of behaviour acceptable in our society.
“The defendant’s offending is compounded by his role as a special constable and the exploitation, in two of the cases, of his position of trust as a trainer of new special constables.
“He has now been sentenced and we hope this is of some comfort to his three victims.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on Hanson’s case, and anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101.