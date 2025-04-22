Despite nearly 100 objections, Sheffield school’s MUGA plan could get green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield primary school’s controversial plan for a new multi-use games area (MUGA) may be approved next week, despite nearly 100 objections — including one from the local MP.

Ecclesall Primary School submitted plans to build the MUGA on High Storrs Road. The proposal drew attention last year when children and parents staged a peaceful protest. However, a decision was delayed so a representative from the Lead Local Flood Authority could attend a future meeting to address councillors’ concerns.

According to a council report: “The application originally sought permission for a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a 100 metre running track oriented along the eastern boundary of the site (adjacent property curtilage on Edale Road).

“The running track has however now been removed from the scheme. Consequently the amended application seeks permission to form a Multi-Use Games Area measuring approximately 45 metres by 30 metres.”

The planning document states the school has identified the existing grass field as suffering from severe “wear and tear” due to “a combination of use/drainage/ground conditions.”

“They state that these render the surface unusable during parts of the year with heavy rainfall,” it adds.

Concerns raised by protesters last year — as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) — included issues around drainage, flooding, and the potential loss of biodiversity.

Despite this, planning officers have recommended the proposal for approval. A final decision will be made by Sheffield Council’s planning committee next Tuesday (April 28) at 2pm.

The application has drawn significant opposition, with 117 responses submitted during public consultation. Of these, only 12 supported the scheme, and four were neutral.

Those voicing opposition include local ward councillors Shaffaq Mohammed and Barbara Masters, MP Olivia Blake, and the Millhouses, Ecclesall and Carter Knowle Community Group (MECK).

Key concerns raised in objections include potential drainage and flooding issues, overdevelopment, noise, increased traffic, loss of privacy, and the impact on green space.