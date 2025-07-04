Dance school fears closure after Premier Inn extension plans approved

A Rotherham dance school that has operated for nearly 30 years says its future is at risk after councillors approved plans to extend the neighbouring Premier Inn hotel, despite more than 140 objections from residents and local businesses.

Janet Mitchell, who runs the Janet Mitchell School of Dancing with her daughter, delivered an emotional plea at Thursday’s planning meeting, warning that the loss of parking and increased safety risks could force the school to close.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board gave the green light to the two-storey side extension on Thursday (July 3), increasing the hotel on Bawtry Road’s capacity from 62 to 76 bedrooms. The scheme also includes changes to the site’s layout, car park and landscaping.

A total of 144 letters of objection were submitted by nearby residents and businesses, many of whom raised concerns that reducing the number of on-site parking bays from 98 to 83 would push hotel guests into neighbouring parking areas or onto local streets.

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Mitchell, who founded Janet Mitchell School of Dancing in 1981 and now runs it with her daughter, asked the council to oppose the application.

“We moved into the basement of Sainsbury’s in 1995. I managed to keep the business running through difficult time. I’ve given my life to this business,” said Mrs Mitchell.

“It’s a slap in the face to find out we’re not even mentioned on page two of your report. We may not be able to continue if people cannot find places to park or just drop and collect their children.

“It’s not safe for children to be walking alone in the car park. I’ve seen contractors, vans, flatbed lorries, removal vans,…all parking in this car park. They park across bays, and often park in the entrance lane. They blocked the two way traffic flow….and causes more danger for people.

“Now, they want to add rooms in onto the side opposite our studio, reducing their available car parking spaces. This will encourage their customers to park in Sainsbury’s spaces when the Premier Inn spaces are full.”

Despite the opposition, planning officers backed the development after reviewing an independent parking survey carried out across three peak days in March. The council’s highways officer had initially raised concerns but withdrew their objection after the survey concluded that displaced parking would be “limited in scale and manageable.”

The applicant, Premier Inn’s parent company Whitbread, said the expansion would meet growing demand for accommodation in the area and contribute to the local economy through job creation and increased business travel.

Jonathan Vose, chartered town planning consultant who spoke on behalf of the applicant told the meeting that Premier Inn has a ‘pressing need’ for additional hotel rooms, and that the extension would bring ‘additional tourist and business custom and spending power to the local area’.

“The proposed car park arrangements, which have been assessed by an extensive independent onsite survey work are accepted by your highways officers.

“The proposal represents the expansion of an existing tourism asset on brownfield land, and will contribute to Rotherham’s tourism offer and economy via private investment by the UK’s largest hotelier’.

Planning officers in their appraisal noted that a similar extension was approved in 2016 but never built. They concluded the new plans are in keeping with the existing building, maintain adequate separation from nearby homes, and comply with national and local planning policies.

In their report, officers acknowledged public concerns but stated that the car park serving neighbouring businesses, including a Sainsbury’s, snooker club and dance studio, would remain unaffected as it lies outside the applicant’s ownership.

“The development is on land owned by the applicant and wouldn’t result in the loss of parking available to other neighbouring businesses,” the report said. “While the objections are noted, the proposed development has potential benefits to the local area which include increased hotel capacity to support tourism and business travel, and potential job creation.”

Simon Gammons, Rotherham Council’s senior highways manager, told the meeting that an independent traffic survey carried out over a 72-hour period from Thursday to Saturday had concluded there was sufficient parking on the site.

Mr Gammons added that the survey had accounted for different types of vehicles, but acknowledged public concerns, noting that much of the traffic from the dance school, snooker hall and Sainsbury’s was using private parking. He added that these businesses each had their own facilities with sufficient parking for their needs.

“We do not feel that the development will create a road safety concern,” he concluded.

Following a discussion, the planning board voted to approve the application.