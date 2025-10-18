A Sheffield landlord company has been fined £2,000 and made the subject of enforcement action, as a city court was told they were responsible for “trampling over the rights of tenants.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action has been brought against You Are Fired Limited, after the firm pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court to an offence under the Protection from Eviction Act 1977.

You Are Fired Limited will now have to pay £2,268 made up of a £960 fine, £1,000 costs and a £308 victim surcharge | Sheffield City Council

The offence incorporated a number of acts committed against the tenants of a property they had rented out.

These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repeatedly entering the house uninvited

Repeatedly demanding that the tenants leave the property

Changing the locks to prevent entry

Interfering with the tenant’s belongings

Physically preventing entry to the property

Preventing the use of the living room by the tenants

You Are Fired Limited were brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, when they were ordered to pay £2,268 made up of a £960 fine, £1,000 costs and a £308 victim surcharge. In passing sentence, the court’s calculation of the level of fine took into account the income of the company.

During the course of the hearing, a solicitor acting on behalf of the council said it was a case of the landlord “trampling over the rights of the tenants.”

Read More 6-bed house of multiple occupancy just minutes from Sheffield city centre up for sale

Speaking after the hearing, councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the council’s housing policy committee, said: “The right to live in your home without the fear of being made to leave illegally is a basic human right, and we do all we can to ensure private tenants are protected from bullying behaviour and illegal eviction.

“This prosecution sends a clear message: the welfare and safety of tenants remain our priority, and we will stand ready to take action against those who break the law. This also supports the majority of law-abiding landlords in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said case highlights the “council’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding Sheffield’s private tenants from bullying and criminal behaviour.”

Read More Well-known Sheffield village pub can be turned into homes despite protests

“The verdict not only delivers justice for the tenants involved but also serves as a powerful deterrent to landlords who may seek to disregard their legal obligations,” continued the spokesperson.

As part of the proceedings against You Are Fired Limited, the council also took enforcement action about the condition of the property because of concerns about a lack of heating and hot water, fire safety and damp and mould.

Read More Students fear 'prowler' in Sheffield after reports of man peering in windows and banging on doors at night

The council says its private housing standards team investigates more than 600 disrepair complaints and advises over 900 tenants about their tenancy rights on average each year, and regulates House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) standards for over 2,000 properties throughout Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where landlords are found to have committed serious or persistent breaches, prosecutions or financial penalties of up to £30,000 can be pursued for offences.

Coun Johnson added: “We encourage all landlords to inform themselves about their responsibilities and to uphold the highest standards for the benefit of their tenants and the wider community.”