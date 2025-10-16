Well-known Sheffield village pub can be turned into homes despite protests

A Google Maps view of the Royal Hotel in Dungworth, Sheffield, which has closed and has planning permission be converted into a private home

A Sheffield village pub which closed last year can now be turned into homes despite calls to save it because councillors accept that it is not a viable business.

Planning permission has been granted for the Royal Hotel in Dungworth in the Loxley Valley and adjoining holiday lets to be converted into two homes. The 212-year-old pub closed in February 2024 after the last landlords said they could not make ends meet despite extensive efforts.

A community campaign was launched to save the pub, which is famed for hosting community ‘sings’ of traditional Sheffield carols, following the closure.

However, Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee heard on Tuesday (October 14) that the Lambert family who ran it had done everything they could to keep it going, including working without wages and doing other jobs.

The ground floor of the pub will now be turned into a a three-bedroom home and a one-bedroom bungalow will be created from three holiday lets in the grounds.

Part of the car park will be used to create three gardens – one is for the pub’s upper floor, which is not part of the planning application and is already used as a flat.

Viable

Caroline McIntyre, agent for the applicants, said: “My clients are sad that they have had to make this application, however I can truly say the family have tried their best to make a viable business out of the pub over the last 25 years.”

She said that the family bought the pub in 1999 with the intention that David Lambert would be able to run it as a less intense job than the one he was doing. However, it became apparent within 18 months that the sales and turnover figures had been inflated when they bought it.

“The turnover did not support the business, even though they worked hard to increase this. They invested in the letting bedrooms and improvements to the beer garden, which helped, but it still wasn’t enough.”

She said that the couple’s son worked behind the bar during the day, mum Linda returned to work in the NHS and David went back into the building trade in 2001, working the bar at night.

Ms McIntyre said that the son had drawn less than the national minimum wage despite working 70 to 80 hours a week. She said that David and Linda never took a wage for 23 years and any limited extra money went into funding some outside help.

“They threw themselves into the community, arranging various events for Easter, Halloween, Christmas parties and as part of the summer gala and put on fundraising events for various groups, including the school.

Footfall

“However, footfall remained limited.”

She said that the building is now in need of significant investment which is not justified by the returns. She said that the pub does not have a kitchen and other nearby venues can better provide what modern customers want.

A brewery showed interest but withdrew its offer as the figures did not stack up.

Ms McIntyre said the family appreciate that many people feel affection for the Christmas carol sings but they only take place on a few days a year and participants do not visit at other times. Other pubs now run similar events.

Coun Marieanne Elliot said: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose the pub. It is an important community asset but it’s a case of use it or lose it.”