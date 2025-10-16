6-bed house of multiple occupancy just minutes from Sheffield city centre up for sale

The Gklencoe Road home, Norfolk Park, has been thoughtfully arranged to cater for multiple occupants, making it highly attractive to students and young professionals.

Each of the six bedrooms is generously sized, allowing tenants plenty of private space, while the well-planned communal areas encourage comfortable shared living.

A spacious lounge provides a central social hub, and the large, practically designed kitchen/dining room offers ample room for multiple tenants to cook and dine together with ease.

Shared bathroom facilities are conveniently located and the utilities, layout and services have all been configured specifically to support HMO living, ensuring smooth day-to-day operation for landlords and tenants alike.

The property’s layout and size make it incredibly versatile. While it is currently generating attractive rental yields as a fully functioning HMO, there is significant scope to convert the house back into a substantial family residence with minimal alteration.

The existing layout naturally lends itself to a traditional home, and with six bedrooms available, it could easily become a spacious family property with the potential for home offices, guest rooms or playrooms.

Located close to Sheffield city centre, thde property benefits from excellent connectivity.

Regular bus services and nearby Supertram links provide easy travel across the city, while Sheffield train station and major road networks are within convenient reach for commuters.

The surrounding area offers a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, including shops, cafés and everyday services, making it a highly practical location for tenants.

For families considering the property as a home, well-regarded local schools such as Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery and All Saints’ Catholic High School are close by.