A report to Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure committee (January 29) said that 16 city libraries in total are run by volunteers.The council covers running costs for the premises and library services provided by five co-delivered libraries and 11 associate libraries receivea grant from the council.

The co-delivered libraries are in Broomhill, Burngreave, Park, Southey andWoodhouse. The associate libraries are in Ecclesfield, Frecheville, Greenhill, Gleadless, Jordanthorpe, Newfield Green, Stannington, Totley, Tinsley, Upperthorpe and Walkley.

Statutory services are delivered by council staff who operate from the Central Library, 11 community hub libraries and the Home Library Service.

Councillor Karen McGowan voiced her concerns at a meeting of Sheffield City Council about the future of city library services. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Head of libraries, archives and information services Hilary Coulson told councillors that the intention is for associate libraries to become financially self-sustaining but the pandemic had a big impact on volunteer levels and fundraising work. The cost-of-living crisis has also hit the ability of volunteers to raise funds.

The committee approved a package of support for the next two years for volunteer-run libraries.

A fund totalling £135,700 for 2024/5 and 2025/26 will be set up to support associate libraries. A separate package of support will be established to help all of the volunteer-run libraries. Together, the grant and support package will be worth £209,000 for each of the two years.

Coun Karen McGowan asked: “What happens after two years? Are we going to be faced with libraries that are going to close? What’s the fallback position?”

Ms Coulson said that if energy costs continue to rise that could be a risk to both statutory and volunteer-run libraries. She said she doesn’t underestimate the impact of what is essentially a standstill position on funding.

Coun McGowan said that a big problem is meeting running costs. Many funders will support specific projects but are not interested in helping to cover day-to-day costs.

She added: “It’s about the long term and we have kept on going and it’s all been absolutely fantastic and great and I’m so grateful to all the volunteers and the staff that’s put effort into this.