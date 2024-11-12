World-beating Sheffield NHS children’s health centre plan gets £8.8m funding

A plan to create a world-leading NHS children’s health research centre in Attercliffe, Sheffield is taking another step closer with the handover of £8.8 million funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council is handing over £8.8m of the money that it received from the government’s Levelling Up Fund for regeneration in Attercliffe to the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Centre for Child Health Technology is one of the cornerstones of the council’s Attercliffe Levelling Up Fund plans. As announced in February 2023, it will be built at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The decision is set for approval next Monday (November 18) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

An image of what the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is being developed at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, could look like. Image: Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

A report to the committee says: “The NCCHT project is to deliver the world’s most advanced and integrated healthcare system for children. An on-site healthcare ecosystem will bring together industry, academia, clinicians, patients and families to create high-value child healthcare products at pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will accelerate development of the Olympic Legacy Park, attracting national and international investment, creating high-value jobs, developing new companies and generating upwards of £2 billion of GVA.”

Inequalities

Artists' impression of the National Centre for Child Health Technology at Sheffield's Olympic Legacy Park

GVA is gross value added to the region’s economy.

“The NCCHT directly supports the NHS Long-Term Plan, addressing regional health inequalities. The centre will deliver approximately 4,000m2 of new health floorspace and the funding will be passed to the Children’s Hospital Trust via a grant agreement.”

As previously reported, the council has already agreed to a 250-year lease of the land to the NHS trust. Building work is set to begin next month and the centre’s website, https://nationalcentreforchildhealthtechnology.com/, says the project will be delivered next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre has received a total of £22m of funding, including from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Other plans for Attercliffe involve the redevelopment of the Spartan Works former steelworks on Attercliffe Road as Attercliffe Waterside, building more than 1,000 homes in a zero-carbon community next to the canal.

A new Adelphi Square will see the old Grade II-listed Adelphi cinema turned into an arts complex. There are also plans to better connect the shopping area with the Olympic Legacy Park.

Another £233,000 of the Levelling Up funding will be used for ground safety works at Don Valley Bowl, improving landscaping for wildlife and contributing to local green corridors.

The total project budget has increased to £370,000.