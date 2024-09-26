Sheffield push to create innovative technology to improve children’s health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people have contributed to a Sheffield-based programme aiming to push forward new technology to improve children’s health, including addressing inequalities affecting poorer areas.

Par Equity, in partnership with UP Ventures, is launching the Children and Young People’s HealthTech Accelerator, named Kids UP, with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. The NHS trust is developing a National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) to be built at the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

The partnership is also working with Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, as well as the Olympic Legacy Park.

The accelerator, which launches on October 23, is described as “a bespoke programme designed for innovative businesses to deliver innovative medical technologies for children, developed with the input of children and young people”.

An image of what the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is being developed at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, could look like. Image: Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

Young people have been involved in the project so that it accurately reflects their health needs.

Two groups of 10 businesses will go through a 12-week programme to help them find investment and fast-track the development of their ideas that use technology to improve children’s health. The first 10 companies have already been chosen.

Obesity

Their work will address national strategic health priorities, particularly those in the ‘Super 7’: obesity, children’s mental health, prevention and health inequalities, long-term conditions, children’s disability, children’s cancer and cancer prevention, maternal and child health.

Children and young people represent 25 percent of the population. However, only five percent of national research funding is assigned to children and young people.

Professor Paul Dimitri, clinical director of technology and innovation at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Children and Young People’s HealthTech Accelerator is an exciting start in our mission to create the best and most advanced health technology in the world.

“By bringing up to 10 companies to South Yorkshire, we can get the best products into the hands of those who need it most to revolutionise children’s healthcare in this region and the rest of the UK. It’s an exceptional opportunity to advance children and young people’s health and healthcare for the future.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “I refuse to accept that the life of a baby born in Rotherham today is likely to be five years shorter than that of a baby born in a wealthy part of London.

“The poor health that scars our region affects us all. It stops us from making the most of our talents and enjoying the lives we deserve.

Blights

“It holds back our economy. And it blights the chances and opportunities for our children and young people.

“Through programmes like the Children’s HealthTech Accelerator programme, we are building a strong foundation for the next generation. I particularly welcome the unique approach of developing these technologies with children and young people.

“It’s not just a question of the life chances of our children and young people. We need to address the health inequalities that South Yorkshire faces so we can build a bigger, better economy for everyone.”

Robert Higginson, Par Equity co-founder and partner, said: “The accelerator is pivotal for the growing startup and technology ecosystem in South Yorkshire.

“Not only is it an extraordinary development for the north of the UK, it is providing a hub for healthcare innovation worldwide – putting Yorkshire on the map as the place to fast track business, money, talent, infrastructure and expertise.

"I look forward to seeing what the future holds!”