Sheffield world-leading centre for children’s health research offering £17.5m construction contract

A Sheffield project described as “the most advanced children’s healthcare system in the world” has made a call-out for a construction firm to take on a £17.5m building contract.

The NHS trust that runs Sheffield Children’s Hospital is building the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) at the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe. Sheffield City Council is supporting the centre for developing innovative child health technologies.

As well as undertaking cutting-edge research and focusing on new ways to promote children’s health and wellbeing, the centre will house a therapy and rehabilitation space for children who have long-term conditions.

An image of what the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is being developed at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, could look like. Image: Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

The description of the contract says: “A scheme key to the ambitions of the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, as an international centre of excellence the NCCHT will attract inward investment, support growth in the life sciences sector and attract the best talent in the world by creating high-value jobs.

“The aim is for the NCCHT to position the UK as a global leader in children’s health by developing the most advanced children’s healthcare system in the world.”

The works involve the site establishment and construction of the project on the Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield on Worksop Road.

Built on the site of Don Valley Stadium, it already houses Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, the English Institute of Sport, iceSheffield and the UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, a specialist secondary school academy.

The tendering process closes on August 16 and the anticipated start date for work to begin is October 31. The NCCHT is due to open in late 2025.

The council has granted a 250-year lease of the land to the NHS trust and made a successful £9m Levelling Up Fund bid to the government for the project. It is also backed by £6m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, plus funding from the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The total cost of the centre is £22m.

When the project was announced last year, NHS trust chief executive Ruth Brown said: “We will be creating a partnership between patients, children and young people with clinicians and experts, academia and industry. ”