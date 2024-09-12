Discussions on future of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park take place behind closed doors

Sheffield councillors today (September 12) went behind closed doors to talk about issues related to the future of the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s economic development and skills policy committee went into closed session to discuss a report on Legacy Park Limited (LPL) by the council’s Executive Director, City Futures, Kate Martin.

LPL, which runs the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, is a partnership between Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Trust, NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympic Legacy Park website says: “This collaboration of key institutions was established in 2015 to drive the development of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and deliver an Olympic legacy through the four themes of sport, community, environment and economy.

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe - Sheffield councillors have been discussing its future

“Each organisation has a strong desire to achieve the ambitions of the Park, by improving physical and mental health and wellbeing and harnessing the power of research and innovation to deliver transformational change and positive outcomes for the population.”

The website adds that in 2020 Scarborough Group International was brought on board by the council as development partner to deliver the next phase of the park. This will include approximately a million sq ft of commercial space in an 80-acre zone around the established facilities, creating space for up to 5,600 high-value jobs.

Reset

The reason quoted for excluding the press and public from the committee’s discussion was “information relating to the financial or business affairs of any particular person (including the authority holding that information)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Sheffield MP and sports minister Richard Caborn at a press conference held at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in February 2023 to announce the National Centre for Child Health Technology coming to the site. Picture: Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter

There was no publicly-available report in the agenda but a list of decisions to be made noted: “We need to provide LPL with support to enable a review and reset of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park vision, strategy and governance arrangements.

“The priority is then to focus on a longer-term arrangement involving commitments from SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) and increased contributions from other partners.”

The Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe is built on part of the old Don Valley Stadium and was the brainchild of ex-Sheffield MP and sports minister Richard Caborn. His idea was to build on the legacy of the 2012 London Olympic Games to bring together world-beating companies involved in research and development in sport and wellbeing sectors in one place.

An image of what the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is being developed at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, could look like. Image: Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

It is home to organisations, companies and sporting venues including the English Institute of Sport, Ice Sheffield, Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and the new Canon Medical Arena, as well as a specialist University Technical College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big upcoming project is the £22m National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), spearheaded by the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Regeneration

The centre is the only Olympic legacy project worldwide not based in a host city.

The Attercliffe area is also undergoing a major regeneration programme, supported by £17 of government Levelling Up Fund money. As well as helping to fund the NCCHT, the regeneration plans include making better links between the local high street and the Olympic Legacy Park.

Other key elements involve turning the Adelphi cinema into the centrepiece of the Adelphi Square cultural and arts hub and building 1,000 homes, shops and workspaces at Attercliffe Waterside next to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.