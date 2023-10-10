Sheffield man “at the verge of breaking” over new homes plan next to house

A Sheffield man says that he feels “at the verge of breaking” over the latest in a long-running series of plans to build two houses on land next to his home.

Mark Barlow is one of a group of neighbours who oppose plans to build two new homes on Wheel Lane in Grenoside. The opposition of 19 people to the proposal has been backed by Ecclesfield Parish Council and local MP Miriam Cates.

The plan to build two four-bedroomed houses 1.5 storeys high with dormers in the roof space on land adjacent to 94 to 98 Wheel Lane comes before the Sheffield City Council planning committee today (October 10). Planning officers are recommending approval subject to a list of conditions.

A report to the committee notes that the site has a “long planning history”. Two applications have been granted, one was granted then subsequently quashed and three were refused, with two appeals also being rejected.

A Google Maps image of the land on Wheel Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield where neighbours are opposing an application to build two homes

An enforcement notice was also issued in June 2021 for breach of planning control, relating to the storage of plant, machinery, equipment, shipping containers and other materials, plus the construction of footings or foundations on the land.

Mr Barlow, who plans to speak at the meeting to voice his objections, said: “We’re at the verge of breaking. Everyone has been shafted by Sheffield Council for their behaviour over a number of years now.”

Mr Barlow feels that the council has handled the whole issue badly and points to the fact that a previous application was quashed after permission was granted when it was challenged. Objectors also had to go to the high court for a judicial review on one occasion, which they won.

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

He said: “I can’t fault the developer because it’s his business and he wants to make a profit. I have no issue with that, I’m in business myself, but I know what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Mr Barlow said that the development would be significantly higher than surrounding homes and cars using the access to the planned rear parking area would pass his home at bedroom level, causing overlooking and pollution issues. He says that a boundary fence would cause significant shadowing to his home.

“We’re finished as people,” Mr Barlow stressed. “We’ve had five-and-a-half years of harm against us.”

At one point the shipping containers being kept on the land could be seen across the valley, something he sees as a provocative act. He said there was no option to be able to sell up and move: “The buyer would say ‘lovely house, Mark, but what is happening next door? You want £1 for it, we’ll give you 50p’.

“I like where I live, I don’t want to move but I’m in a situation that if I’d wanted to move I’d have lost out financially. There is a human side to all this.”

Objectors also worry that the developer will return immediately to ask for permission to turn the two homes into housing for multiple occupation (HMOs). They point to the lack of family bathrooms and the parking area proposals.

The council report says officers believe that it would be “unreasonable” to remove the right to ask for such a development on the site.