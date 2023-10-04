Plans to build two new homes in Grenoside are set to be approved by Sheffield City Council despite a long history of controversy over the site.

A proposal to be discussed by the council’s planning committee next Tuesday (October 10) for amended plans to build two new homes on land between 94 and 98 Wheel Lane are being recommended for conditional approval by officials. The development would need to be begun within three years to comply with planning law.

A report to the committee says that the site is a former covered reservoir enclosed by stone walls. Consent is sought to build two four-bedroomed houses 1.5 storeys high with dormers in the roof space.

A rear parking area would serve both houses and they would use an existing road access adjacent to 94 Wheel Lane.

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

Proposed conditions for the application relate to biodiversity of the site, the look of external finishes, driveway gates and boundary walls, obscured windows, drainage, landscaping, highway access and restrictions on future extensions.

The site has “a long planning history”, notes the report, with applications dating back to 2006. Two have been granted, one was granted then quashed and three were refused, with two appeals also being rejected.

An enforcement notice was also issued in June 2021 for breach of planning control. It related to “material change in the use of the land for use for the storage of plant, machinery, equipment, fencing, building material, shipping containers and waste, and other miscellaneous items and materials, and the construction of a hard surface footings/foundations on the land”.

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

The report says that the case is now closed.

The initial version of the current plans was objected to by 19 people and Ecclesfield Parish Council. The amended plans also drew objections from 19 individuals, the parish council and local MP Miriam Cates.

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

The committee report says: “The assessment concludes that the current scheme is visually compatible with the streetscene, locality and character of the area. It would have an acceptable impact on residential amenity of surrounding occupiers and an acceptable impact on highway safety.

“Furthermore, matters of biodiversity, landscape, drainage and ground contamination are acceptable subject to the recommended conditions.”