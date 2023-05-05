With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Sheffield City Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day, with the final results expected to be known by the middle of this afternoon. Elections are also being counted for Barnsley Borough Council’s elections.
We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.
Sheffield 2023 Council election results
The scene at Barnsley
Roland Sebestyén, the local democracy reporter covering Barnsley, took this photo from the scene and reports Dearne North is the first ward that is now “fully verified” and the counting is to start
Count expected to start soon
Local Democracy reporter Molly Williams reports verification started nearly an hour ago at Sheffield so we are expecting counting to begin very soon . She also posted this photo from the scene.
Conservatives suffer early losses in national picture
Early results for local elections in England signal a shift as Labour and Liberal Democrats gain seats while the Conservatives take big losses.
This comes after the polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, and four mayors, across England closed on Thursday.
Labour to force out Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox
Labour are to force out Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox following the trees scandal and the Fargate container park problems. The news was reported this morning hours before the results of the local elections. The revelation will trigger a leadership race in the coming weeks .
This was the state of play going into the Sheffield Council elections
It was the first election where voters required photo ID, and here is how the council was made up before yesterday's voting