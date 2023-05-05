News you can trust since 1887
Live

Sheffield local elections 2023 live: All Sheffield City Council and Barnsley Council updates as they arrive

Thousands went to the polls in Sheffield and Barnsley yesterday – and the results are being announced today.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th May 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:16 BST

With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Sheffield City Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day, with the final results expected to be known by the middle of this afternoon. Elections are also being counted for Barnsley Borough Council’s elections.

We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.

Thousands went to the polls in Sheffield last night for the local council elections. The results are being counted today. File picture shows a local election count in the city.Thousands went to the polls in Sheffield last night for the local council elections. The results are being counted today. File picture shows a local election count in the city.
Sheffield 2023 Council election results

10:34 BST

The scene at Barnsley

Roland Sebestyén, the local democracy reporter covering Barnsley, took this photo from the scene and reports Dearne North is the first ward that is now “fully verified” and the counting is to start

The count in BarnsleyThe count in Barnsley
10:28 BST

Count expected to start soon

Local Democracy reporter Molly Williams reports verification started nearly an hour ago at Sheffield so we are expecting counting to begin very soon . She also posted this photo from the scene.

Verification at the Sheffield countVerification at the Sheffield count
09:32 BST

Conservatives suffer early losses in national picture

Early results for local elections in England signal a shift as Labour and Liberal Democrats gain seats while the Conservatives take big losses.

This comes after the polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, and four mayors, across England closed on Thursday.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/read-this/local-elections-2023-full-results-as-they-come-conservatives-suffer-early-losses-4131114

A Sheffield polling stationA Sheffield polling station
09:03 BST

Labour to force out Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox

Labour are to force out Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox following the trees scandal and the Fargate container park problems. The news was reported this morning hours before the results of the local elections. The revelation will trigger a leadership race in the coming weeks .

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/labour-to-force-out-sheffield-council-leader-terry-fox-following-trees-scandal-4131153

08:57 BST

Labour leader Terry Fox set to be replaced after trees scandal

Labour leader Terry Fox set to be replaced after trees scandalLabour leader Terry Fox set to be replaced after trees scandal
08:13 BST

This was the state of play going into the Sheffield Council elections

It was the first election where voters required photo ID, and here is how the council was made up before yesterday’s voting https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/voters-head-to-the-polls-on-star-wars-day-for-sheffield-2023-local-elections-4130898

