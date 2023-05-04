Voters head to the polls on Star Wars day for Sheffield 2023 local elections

Voters headed to the polls to have their say in this year’s local elections.

Those registered have until 10pm today – Thursday, May 4 – to vote for who will represent them on Sheffield Council.

It is a unique election, coinciding with Star Wars day – also known as ‘May 4th be with you’ – and the beginning of a long bank holiday weekend to celebrate King Charles’ III coronation.

Importantly, it is also the first time voters had to show photographic identification at polling stations.

Sadie the dog at Meersbrook Park United Reformed Church polling station, Sheffield.

Concern was raised that this new law introduced by the government would contribute to lower turnouts, and particularly put off younger and marginalised people.

Passports, driving licences, a National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card, a Blue Badge, a biometric residence permit, a Defence Identity Card, an older person’s or disabled travel pass are all included in the government’s list of accepted photo IDs for elections, among other documents.

Kate Josephs, chief executive of the council and returning officer, said: “We’re reminding everyone that it is crucial they have photo ID with them when they arrive to vote.

“Whatever your voting day plans are, whether you’re heading to the polling station after nipping to the shops, before taking the dog for a walk or when you’re out on a stroll, remember your photo ID before you leave the house. We want your voting experience to be smooth and simple, so please make sure you have photo ID with you.”

Results, including figures on turnout, will be announced in Sheffield tomorrow afternoon following a day time count.

Labour currently has 39 seats on the council, the Liberal Democrats 29, the Greens 14, and the Conservatives have one. There is also one independent councillor.

Labour, the party closest to winning overall, will need to gain four more seats in total to take back control.

The address of your polling station will be on your poll card but you can also find it via the council’s website here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/polling-stations

Find the full list of what ID counts via the government’s website here: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

And check out Who Is My Councillor to compare candidates: https://whoismycouncillor.co.uk/

