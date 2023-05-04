All the candidates running in the 2023 local elections in Sheffield have been revealed as polling day approaches.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4 to decide who will represent them on the council.

It promises to be an interesting race following a year with some controversies including the shipping container failures on Fargate and the findings of the long-awaited street tree inquiry. It was also the first year working fully under the new committee system, giving all parties more say, and the second following a no overall control outcome at the elections.

Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties have representatives contesting in each of the 28 wards.

Other parties putting candidates forward include Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Yorkshire Party, Reform UK, Social Democratic Party, and Communist Party of Britain.

Some city leaders are among those up for re-election such as Labour Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards and Labour deputy leader Julie Grocutt.

Voters have until 11:59pm on April 17 to register to vote, which can be done on the government’s website here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Voters are now required to bring photographic identification to the polling station, to find out more about that visit: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

Who is running in your ward:

Beauchief and Greenhill

Mary Bishop, Labour and Co-operative

Gill Black, Green Party

Leah Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Scott Darby, Conservative

Pete Reilly, Reform UK

Richard Shaw, Liberal Democrats

Beighton

Salieu Bah, Conservative

Michael Chilton, Labour

Mark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ian Horner, Liberal Democrats

Stewart Kemp, Green Party

Birley

Anne Barr, independent

James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats

Denise Fox, Labour

Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Steven Winstone, Conservative

Alan Yearsley, Green Party

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale

Angela Argenzio, Green Party

Lewis Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative

Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Patrick Gilbert, Liberal Democrats

Gordon Millward, Conservative

Burngreave

Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party

Oluwaseun Ajao, Conservative

Jordan Barry, Liberal Democrats

Talib Hussain, Labour

Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Khalil Qasem Al-Asad, Reform UK

City

Matthew Chapman, Conservative

Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ruth Mersereau, Green Party

Gareth Shanks, Yorkshire Party

Gareth Slater, Labour Party

Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats

Crookes and Crosspool

Roger Barnsley, Conservative

Joseph Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Tim Huggan, Liberal Democrats

Oscar Idle, Green Party

John Wright, Labour and Co-operative Party

Darnall

Mary Lea, Labour

Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats

Theresa Morrison, Conservative

Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Eamonn Ward, Green Party

Dore and Totley

Bridget Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Joanne Lowe, Conservative

Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats

Dominic Ridler, Labour

Bex Whyman, Green Party

East Ecclesfield

Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative

Harry Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Oliver O’Brien, Conservative

Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrat

Rosie Trevillion, Green Party

Ecclesall

Elizabeth Finney, Conservative

Peter Gilbert, Green Party

Jemima Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Lisa Markham, Labour

Barbara Masters, Liberal Democrats

Firth Park

Joydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party

Sara Chinchen, Conservative

Shelley Cockayne, Liberal Democrats

Joanna Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Abdul Khayum, Labour Party

April Worrall, Social Democratic Party

Fulwood

John Bunn, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition

Matthew Killeya, Labour

Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green Party

Andrew Sangar, Liberal Democrats

Christine Saunders, Conservative

Gleadless Valley

Shirley Clayton, Conservative

Mia Drazaic, Labour

John Dryden, Liberal Democrats

Daniel Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Paul Turpin, Green Party

Graves Park

Thomas Atkin, Green Party

Liam Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Christopher Garratt, Conservative

Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats

Amy Mount, Labour

Hillsborough

Patricia Barnsley, Conservative

George Lindars-Hammond, Labour and Co-Operative

Toby Mallinson, Green Party

Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats

Rory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Manor Castle

Zoe Boston, Liberal Democrats

Justin Buxton, independent

Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party

Catherine Fish, Green Party

Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party

Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party

Dan Kahn, independent

Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats

Helen Mcilroy, independent

Laura Moynahan, Labour And Co-Operative Party

Sioned-Mair Richards, Labour and Co-Operative Party

Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Mosborough

Glynis Chapman, Liberal Democrats

Mark Finney, Conservative

Joseph Howard, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-Operative Party

Julie White, Green Party

Adam Wood,

Nether Edge and Sharrow

Bev Bennett, Green Party

John Chapman, Conservative Party

Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Chris Lynch, Liberal Democrats

Ibby Ullah, Labour and Co-Operative Party

Park and Arbourthorne

Jen Barnard, Green Party

Richard Blyth, Conservative

Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats

Ben Miskell, Labour and Co-Operative

Richmond

Luke Hunt, Green Party

Dianne Hurst, Labour

Brian Kus, Reform UK

Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats

Andrew Smith, Conservative

Susan Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Shiregreen and Brightside

Dawn Dale, Labour and Co-Operative

Joel Gilbert, Green Party

Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats

Zoe Steane, Conservative Party

Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain

Southey

Lesley Blyth, Conservative Party

Luke Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Mike Chaplin, Labour

Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats

Andrew Hards, Green Party

Stannington

Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats

Seun Ebenezer, Labour

Matty Kimber, Green Party

Robert Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ben Woollard, Conservative

Stocksbridge and Upper Don

David Chinchen, Conservative

Amanda Davey, Liberal Democrats

Julie Grocutt, Labour Party

Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

David Willington, Green Party

Walkley

John Davidson, Reform UK

Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Laura Mcclean, Labour

Evelyn Millward, Conservative

Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats

Ash Routh, Green Party

West Ecclesfield

Kathy Aston, Green Party

John Booker, Reform UK

Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Alan Hooper, Liberal Democrats

Adam Hurst, Labour

Kevin Mahoney, Conservative

Woodhouse

Chris Bragg, Green Party

Joshua Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Charles Edwardson, Liberal Democrats

Alison Norris, Labour and Co-Operative Party