Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4 to decide who will represent them on the council.
It promises to be an interesting race following a year with some controversies including the shipping container failures on Fargate and the findings of the long-awaited street tree inquiry. It was also the first year working fully under the new committee system, giving all parties more say, and the second following a no overall control outcome at the elections.
Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties have representatives contesting in each of the 28 wards.
Other parties putting candidates forward include Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Yorkshire Party, Reform UK, Social Democratic Party, and Communist Party of Britain.
Some city leaders are among those up for re-election such as Labour Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards and Labour deputy leader Julie Grocutt.
Voters have until 11:59pm on April 17 to register to vote, which can be done on the government’s website here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
Voters are now required to bring photographic identification to the polling station, to find out more about that visit: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need
Who is running in your ward:
Beauchief and Greenhill
Mary Bishop, Labour and Co-operative
Gill Black, Green Party
Leah Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Scott Darby, Conservative
Pete Reilly, Reform UK
Richard Shaw, Liberal Democrats
Beighton
Salieu Bah, Conservative
Michael Chilton, Labour
Mark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ian Horner, Liberal Democrats
Stewart Kemp, Green Party
Birley
Anne Barr, independent
James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats
Denise Fox, Labour
Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Steven Winstone, Conservative
Alan Yearsley, Green Party
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale
Angela Argenzio, Green Party
Lewis Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative
Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Patrick Gilbert, Liberal Democrats
Gordon Millward, Conservative
Burngreave
Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party
Oluwaseun Ajao, Conservative
Jordan Barry, Liberal Democrats
Talib Hussain, Labour
Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Khalil Qasem Al-Asad, Reform UK
City
Matthew Chapman, Conservative
Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ruth Mersereau, Green Party
Gareth Shanks, Yorkshire Party
Gareth Slater, Labour Party
Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats
Crookes and Crosspool
Roger Barnsley, Conservative
Joseph Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Tim Huggan, Liberal Democrats
Oscar Idle, Green Party
John Wright, Labour and Co-operative Party
Darnall
Mary Lea, Labour
Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats
Theresa Morrison, Conservative
Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Eamonn Ward, Green Party
Dore and Totley
Bridget Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Joanne Lowe, Conservative
Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats
Dominic Ridler, Labour
Bex Whyman, Green Party
East Ecclesfield
Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative
Harry Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Oliver O’Brien, Conservative
Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrat
Rosie Trevillion, Green Party
Ecclesall
Elizabeth Finney, Conservative
Peter Gilbert, Green Party
Jemima Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Lisa Markham, Labour
Barbara Masters, Liberal Democrats
Firth Park
Joydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party
Sara Chinchen, Conservative
Shelley Cockayne, Liberal Democrats
Joanna Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Abdul Khayum, Labour Party
April Worrall, Social Democratic Party
Fulwood
John Bunn, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition
Matthew Killeya, Labour
Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green Party
Andrew Sangar, Liberal Democrats
Christine Saunders, Conservative
Gleadless Valley
Shirley Clayton, Conservative
Mia Drazaic, Labour
John Dryden, Liberal Democrats
Daniel Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Paul Turpin, Green Party
Graves Park
Thomas Atkin, Green Party
Liam Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Christopher Garratt, Conservative
Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats
Amy Mount, Labour
Hillsborough
Patricia Barnsley, Conservative
George Lindars-Hammond, Labour and Co-Operative
Toby Mallinson, Green Party
Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats
Rory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Manor Castle
Zoe Boston, Liberal Democrats
Justin Buxton, independent
Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party
Catherine Fish, Green Party
Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party
Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party
Dan Kahn, independent
Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats
Helen Mcilroy, independent
Laura Moynahan, Labour And Co-Operative Party
Sioned-Mair Richards, Labour and Co-Operative Party
Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mosborough
Glynis Chapman, Liberal Democrats
Mark Finney, Conservative
Joseph Howard, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-Operative Party
Julie White, Green Party
Adam Wood,
Nether Edge and Sharrow
Bev Bennett, Green Party
John Chapman, Conservative Party
Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Chris Lynch, Liberal Democrats
Ibby Ullah, Labour and Co-Operative Party
Park and Arbourthorne
Jen Barnard, Green Party
Richard Blyth, Conservative
Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats
Ben Miskell, Labour and Co-Operative
Richmond
Luke Hunt, Green Party
Dianne Hurst, Labour
Brian Kus, Reform UK
Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats
Andrew Smith, Conservative
Susan Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Shiregreen and Brightside
Dawn Dale, Labour and Co-Operative
Joel Gilbert, Green Party
Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats
Zoe Steane, Conservative Party
Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain
Southey
Lesley Blyth, Conservative Party
Luke Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Mike Chaplin, Labour
Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats
Andrew Hards, Green Party
Stannington
Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats
Seun Ebenezer, Labour
Matty Kimber, Green Party
Robert Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ben Woollard, Conservative
Stocksbridge and Upper Don
David Chinchen, Conservative
Amanda Davey, Liberal Democrats
Julie Grocutt, Labour Party
Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
David Willington, Green Party
Walkley
John Davidson, Reform UK
Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Laura Mcclean, Labour
Evelyn Millward, Conservative
Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats
Ash Routh, Green Party
West Ecclesfield
Kathy Aston, Green Party
John Booker, Reform UK
Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Alan Hooper, Liberal Democrats
Adam Hurst, Labour
Kevin Mahoney, Conservative
Woodhouse
Chris Bragg, Green Party
Joshua Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Charles Edwardson, Liberal Democrats
Alison Norris, Labour and Co-Operative Party
Anne Smith, Conservative