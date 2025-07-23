Sheffield councillors accused of “crocodile tears” over Palestine

Sheffield Palestine campaigner Hilary Smith speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee on July 21, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Sheffield councillors were accused of crying “crocodile tears” about Palestine while the council is alleged to hav financial links with companies linked to human rights abuses.

Hilary Smith of the Sheffield Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid made the accusation when she asked a question at a meeting of the council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (July 21).

Campaigners have focused on the council continuing to bank with Barclay’s, citing its financial links to arms companies and dealings in Israeli government bonds.

Ms Smith said that the council had paused its review into creating an ethical procurement policy and this had been done without explanation. She said there was no indication of when and how any public consultation would take place.

She asked if there would be any consultation with groups and individuals who have questioned “the council’s continuing refusal to reduce its links with companies complicit in human rights abuses in Palestine”.

Ms Smith said: “Two days ago, four-year-old Gazal Abu Sahar was one of 18 who died of starvation. The youngest known victim yesterday was 35 years old.” She also said that a Palestinian friend living in Sheffield has just lost two uncles and other family members who had been massacred by Israel.

Depravity

She referred to a report by Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine, on the economy of genocide and said it should be taken into consideration by the council. Ms Smith said the report states that “maintaining trade with an economy inextricably linked to occupation, apartheid and genocide is complicity and profiting from genocide is not merely depravity, it is a crime”.

“In 22 months of genocide, this committee and its individual members have not taken a single concrete step towards reducing the complicity of Sheffield Council, and indirectly its citizens, with the economy of genocide.

“Today, many more will die of starvation and they and their families have no interest in your crocodile tears. They have no interest in your bureaucratic processes that neatly defer agenda items.

“They have no interest in your assertions that your officers tell you that your hands are tied and that it is not your responsibility. Not one of you has had the courage to publicly challenge the leadership of this council.

“Not one of you has had the moral integrity to demand that your council takes even the smallest steps towards ending financial links with institutions which support Israel’s practice of apartheid, occupation and genocide.

“History will judge each one of us for our failure to prevent the genocide.”

Consultation

Committee chair Coun Zahira Naz responded that a cross-party working group has been working on the ethical procurement policy.

“The reason it hasn’t come yet is we’re trying to make sure it’s the right ethical procurement policy and, as far as consultation goes, I have asked the question.

“I do believe that the consultation should be with everyone that has come here and asked questions around the ethical procurement policy. It’s not gone out to consultation as yet because a draft version hasn’t been completed but as son as that is completed we’ll send it out for consultation and your feedback will be welcome.

“I’m trying to ensure that an ethical consultation policy is not just a ‘tick box’ exercise – that it is actually meaningful.”