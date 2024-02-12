Palestine campaigners challenge Sheffield council for banking with Barclays as protest leads to branch closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The discussion took place ahead of Sheffield Campaign Against Israeli Apartheid setting up a 24-hour camp on Friday and Saturday outside Barclays Bank in the city centre opposite the town hall. Protesters across the country have targeted Barclays because of its investments in Israel and the occupied territories, asking customers to move their accounts.

The Sheffield branch closed its doors during the protest camp. A notice posted on the door said that it was “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the bank protesters said: “Once again Barclays Bank is outstanding as a supporter of apartheid, now in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. The bank holds over £1 billion in shares in, and provides over £3 billion in loans and underwriting to, nine companies whose weapons, components and military technology are being used by Israel in its attacks on Palestinians.

Lena Mussa and Sahar Awadallah, Palestinian refugees living in South Yorkshire, took part in a protest camp outside Barclays Bank in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Jon Cowley

“This includes General Dynamics, which produces the gun systems that arm the fighter jets used by Israel to bombard Gaza, and Elbit Systems, which produces armoured drones, munitions and artillery weapons being used now by the Israeli military in both Gaza and the West Bank.”

In the council meeting last week (February 7), Julie Pearn asked for details of the due diligence carried out in the council’s ethical procurement policy before the decision was made to renew its banking contract with Barclays in 2022.

Investment

A notice on the door of Barclays Bank in Sheffield city centre, explaining to customers that the branch had been closed temporarily. Protesters against Israeli attacks on Gaza held a 24-hour camp outside the branch. Picture: Jon Cowley

She added: “Will the council undertake to review its contractual commitment to Barclays, look at alternative banking options, and in the meantime arrange a meeting with Barclays to explain it will be necessary to change in the light of legal and moral obligations?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had another question on the issue of apartheid ruled out of order before the meeting took place.

Barclays said it has clear policies on investments in defence, what it will and will not support.

Fellow campaigner Hilary Smith raised the issue of South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, which administers the local government pensions scheme, over the issue of ethical investments related to the conflict.

Shoes placed outside Barclays Bank in Sheffield city centre to symbolise the thousands of children who have been killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives. Picture: Jon Cowley

Council leader Coun Tom Hunt said: “I fully recognise the significant concerns that you and others continue to raise concerning the distressing situation regarding Gaza. I have those concerns myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told campaigners that the council’s strategy and resources committee on Wednesday (February 21) will discuss a report on actions relating to the conflict, informed by the discussions that campaigners held with him on January 19. He also offered another discussion.

Heartbreaking

A meeting was also offered by Coun Dawn Dale, the chair of the council’s education, children and families policy committee. She was responding to Annie O’Gara, who raised the question of children needing to have safe spaces in schools to discuss their opinions and concerns over what is happening in Gaza.

Coun Dale replied: “I share your concerns and the concerns of many in this city about the heartbreaking situation in Gaza, the devastation there and the growing humanitarian crisis.”

She made a commitment to open a dialogue with schools to provide resources around the conflict and give young people a safe space to share their concerns. She said this is in its early stages.