Sheffield Council spending extra £3m on housing repairs and rent rise confirmed

Coun Douglas Johnson, housing policy committee chair on Sheffield City Council

Sheffield City Council is spending an extra £3m on council house repairs in the coming year and rents are going up by 2.7% as expected.

All council home rents will increase by 2.7% from April 2025, in line with what is allowed by regulations. The same rise applies to temporary accommodation and garage rents.

Charges for sheltered housing, burglar alarms and furnished accommodation will increase by 1.7% from April.

The council’s housing revenue account, which deals with all social housing income and spending, was approved at a full council meeting on Wednesday (February 5). The council manages £187m income from 38,000 council homes.

Sheffield Council leader Coun Tom Hunt backed the housing revenue account annual report at the February full council meeting. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Housing policy committee chair Coun Douglas Johnson said that the council should be proud of delivering housing as one of the biggest social housing landlords in the country.

“We are investing in council tenants’ homes,” said Coun Johnson. “It means making tenants’ homes warmer, safer and more comfortable to be in.

Focused

“We’re building new housing. We’d all like to do more of that than we can do but there is some of that going on.

“There is an increase in £3m in money for housing repairs. We know it’s something that tenants are demanding, it is something that the housing committee are focused on and it’s something that staff have risen to.

“There are also substantial sums on lots of safety works – building safety, electrical testing and fire safety.”

Coun Johnson said that a decarbonisation programme totalling £14.2m will pay for 2,000 new doors and windows and see some homes fitted with air source heat pumps.

“Tenant satisfaction is increasing – we’re not there yet but three sets of reports show that it is a sustained move in the right direction,” said Coun Johnson. He added that the aim is for continuous improvement.

Seconding the housing revenue account report, council leader and strategy and resources committee chair Coun Tom Hunt said he was delighted to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for new council housing in Newstead.

Aspirations

The project is providing 77 new council housing, a mix of 36 apartments and 41 houses, and it is a zero-gas development. All the homes are heated with air source heat pumps.

Coun Hunt said: “It is exactly the kind of scheme we need to see and we are working hard to build the homes that Sheffield needs. We have aspirations for 1,000 council homes over the next five years.

“We want everyone in this city to have a safe, secure, good-quality home and we will work with a range of partners to make that happen. We now have a government that believes in council housing and is backing councils to support our tenants because they know how it changes lives.”

He referred to a government change in right-to-buy deposits for tenants to allow councils to retain more of their housing stock.

Housing committee deputy chair Coun Penny Baker praised council staff who work at weekends and holiday times to provide a service for tenants and people without homes at all times.

She said there are a lot of changes in the department, including a new director of housing starting at the end of April.

She said that it is”lovely” to see new homes being built following delays after Covid.

“It is good that the government has recognised the problems of right to buy but it would have been better if they had got rid of it,” said Coun Baker.