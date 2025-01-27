Shelving of Sheffield housing scheme criticised as waste of millions of pounds

A image of the older people's housing complex proposed for the site of the old Hemsworth school at the junction of Blackstock Road and Constable Road, Sheffield. Image: Sheffield Council

A Sheffield old people’s housing complex that has been shelved because of spiralling costs has been criticised by a councillor as a waste of millions of pounds.

The older people’s independent living (OPIL) complex was planned for the site of the demolished Hemsworth junior and infant school at the junction of Blackstock Road and Constable Road. It was originally intended to provide 81 accommodation units.

Council documents available online say that a tender by Kier Construction Ltd for £2,854,595 was accepted in June 2021. Pre-construction work was approved for stage one of the scheme and the decision was taken in order for design work to start.

Documents state: “The… decision was taken on March 2, 2023 by the Director of Finance and Commercial Services. Date notified to all members: January 9, 2025.” They also say that the decision was “taken by the director of finance and commercial services or his nominee under the authority delegated by Cooperative Executive on June 23, 2021”.

Coun Paul Turpin said that at least £2.8m had been wasted by Sheffield City Council on a planned housing complex in Hemsworth that has now been shelved. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The co-operative executive was a previous decision-making body involving leading councillors before the cabinet system was scrapped after a citywide referendum held on May 6, 2021.

Strategy

Coun Paul Turpin spoke out about the scheme during the discussion of a draft older people’s housing strategy by Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee yesterday (January 23).

He said: “Are you going to consider the OPIL building in my ward of Gleadless Valley, where there was strangely approved a few weeks ago at finance committee £2.8m-odd to Kier for phase one stage, even though it had been actually approved in 2021 during the year of the co-op exec.

“I don’t quite understand that but they had £2.8m for phase one feasibility etc. After that a design went ahead – I assume that cost further money – and planning permission was sought and was granted. The planning permission expired on Sunday just gone, three years.

“They went to stage three and they procured the contract, also with Kier, £17m two-and-a-half years ago, but the building has not been built, no groundwork has begun and it was for 81 rooms.

“Some of those rooms will have had couples, so looking at the figures that you have for the number of elderly people requiring to live in places like this and also a statement that that number will increase, I’m completely baffled and frustrated that that building hasn’t gone ahead.”

He continued: “More recently I’ve had one of the senior officers in the Gleadless Valley regeneration team stating now that it’s not going to be available for an OPIL building.

Investment

“So I just wondered, given the vast investment so far that the council’s made in there being that type of building on that site, how far we’ve got and the obvious need, as you’ve set out, how will you put this into the report you’ve produced by this summer?”

Suzanne Allen, head of citywide housing services, replied: “I am looking into the exact decision-making that has been made around the particular site that you’ve mentioned and I want to make sure that I’ve got the right information to respond to you on that, and I will do, and to the rest of the committee.

“It is very unfortunate that it was our ambition to deliver at Hemsworth as you’ve described, and progress got so far, a long way in, when both the cost and therefore the project couldn’t go ahead in the way envisaged.

“It is part of that big shortfall of housing, so you’re absolutely correct, there remains a shortfall of housing in a number of our areas, and that site was one that we had identified to develop as older people’s housing delivered directly by the council.”

She said that the strategy, which is about to go out to public consultation, won’t outline exactly where accommodation will be provided but will set out the types of housing required. A market position statement will outline the need in the city to private developers, how it could be met and what their role could be in it.

That would include what could be funded through the council’s housing stock improvement programme.

‘Godsend’

Coun Turpin responded that he understood it “did not happen under your watch, as it were, so you’re still looking for information”.

He said that £2.8m could easily be doubled once the cost of architects’ and structural engineers’ drawings had been taken into account.

“It would be good to get to the bottom of how much has been thrown at this project and at this time of year when we’re going through the budget and what savings could be made, to find something the size of £2.8m,” Coun Turpin added.

“That would be a godsend if we could find something the size of £2.8m and, like I said, it’s probably double that, what has been spent so far. So to throw that away and start again really seems very wasteful, so I do think we should be going ahead with it as soon as we can.”

The public consultation on the strategy is due to begin in February.

The council estimates that around 100,000 people aged 65 or older live in Sheffield. By 2040, the number is expected to increase by 21%, and by 26% for people aged 85 and above.

A statement on the strategy said many people want to continue living independently, adding: “Meeting older people’s needs will require an increase in accessible and adaptable mainstream homes – including those that are designed for multi-generational living.

“This also requires more specialist housing providing varying levels of support and/or care.

“It is estimated the number of properties available to rent is below where they should be, and part of this strategy will look at addressing that shortfall.”