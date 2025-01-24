Compensation scheme for Sheffield council tenants will cover repair damage and loss of home
The policy sets out the council’s responsibilities and how it will respond to claims for compensation. It was approved yesterday (January 24) at a meeting of the council’s housing policy committee.
As well as responding to tenants’ statutory rights to compensation for home loss and compensation rights for improvements and repairs, it identifies situations when discretionary compensation might be considered.
This includes when a tenant is told they have to move temporarily from their home, when damage has been caused to decoration and/or belongingsfollowing repairs, planned improvement work or associated council work or activity, and when service failure has been identified.
The new policy follows the introduction in April 2024 of a new complaint handling code put in place by the Housing Ombudsman, which applies to all landlords. ‘Financial remedy’ is one measure that a landlord can use to provide redress.
It also follows on from a recommendation to the council by the ombudsman to put a compensation policy place. This formed part of a ruling in February 2024.
Transparent
Council head of service for neighbourhood intervention and tenant support Darryl Smedley told councillors: “It sets out very clearly what we will do to put things right when we get things wrong and it’s really transparent, not only for tenants, but also for officers and councillors and MPs on behalf of your constituents, also so you can better support tenants who need that.”
He described it as “a significant step in putting customers at the heart of what we do and improving services to tenants that enable them to live safe, well and in great neighbourhoods they are happy to call home as our priority”.
The policy would help to build tenants’ trust and confidence in the council, Mr Smedley said.
The policy will be advertised on the council website and will be available in paper form at neighbourhood housing offices. It will also be publicised to tenants’ forums.
Committee chair Coun Douglas Johnson said: “That clarity for tenants will really help them know where they are and also give clarity for staff.” It was also welcomed by other committee members.
