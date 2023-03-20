Sheffield Council ‘planning more 20mph zones and part-time speed limits near schools’

Sheffield City Council is planning more 20mph zones on residential roads to cut accidents as well as part-time speed limits near schools.

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee approved proposed new speed restriction zones as part of an ongoing programme taking place over the past three years.

A report to the committee on residential roads said: “Broadly speaking, residential roads on which average speeds are 24mph or below will automatically be considered suitable. The inclusion of roads with average speeds of between 24mph and 27mph will be considered on a case-by-case basis using current Department for Transport guidelines.

“Roads on which the average speed is above 27mph will not be included unless additional capital funding can be identified for appropriate traffic-calming measures to help encourage lower speeds.”

A Google Maps image of Bannerdale Road, Sheffield which is part of the new 20mph zone in Carterknowle

A traffic restriction order was confirmed for Carterknowle. The committee heard that 98 responses were made to public consultation on the plan, three of which were formal objections.

Work is also taking place on the introduction of 20mph zones for other residential areas in the latest 20mph zones to be approved after trials. These are Handsworth, Manor, Beighton, Deerlands, Waterthorpe, Highfield, Batemoor and Norton Lees.

Accident scores

Consultation on 20mph zones in Westfield and Herdings begins on March 23 and feasibility work has started on schemes for High Green and Fulwood.

A Sheffield City Council map showing the area of Carterknowle where a new 20mph zone has now been confirmed

Limits are also being introduced at the beginning and end of the school day near schools which are not already in a 20mph zone or part of School Streets projects, which block traffic on surrounding roads at the beginning and of the school day.

Schools on the list have been scored according to how many accidents have taken place near the school, whether there are crossings or crossing patrols, pavement width and nearby high speed limits.

A report to the council said: “The advisory part-time 20mph speed limits will be introduced at school entrances through the use of the 20mph signs in conjunction with flashing school warning lights.”

Roads next to Carfield Primary School, Heeley were among the first to be closed off to traffic at the start and end of the school day as part of the School Streets road safety scheme

The committee also heard from East Ecclesfield community activist Bridget Kelly, who presented a petition about speeding traffic. She said: “Traffic comes back off the main roads, travelling at speed through a number of urban built-up areas.”

‘Poor signage’

She said there was poor signage or no signage on speed limits. Committee chair Coun Mazher Iqbal responded that the council is talking to police about speed information and the issue would also go to the North local area committee.

This is the full priority list for part-time 20mph restrictions at schools in order of safety scores:

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

