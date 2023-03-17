Correct flag flies above Sheffield Town Hall for St Patrick’s Day after mix-up

Sheffield City Council says it’s flying the ‘correct’ flag over the Town Hall to mark St Patrick’s Day following an embarrassing mix-up on St David’s Day.

There were apologies and a swift changeover on St David’s Day (March 1) after the Scottish St Andrew’s flag was flown initially, rather than the Welsh patron saint’s flag. Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards, who is of Welsh heritage, referred wryly to the ‘mishap’ at a council meeting she was chairing on the day.

Yesterday (March 16), anti-Clean Air Zone campaigner Diane Wood gave a cheeky parting shot to her other questions at a committee meeting when she said: “Can I just remind everybody that tomorrow is St Patrick’s Day, when the Irish flag needs to fly?”

The protocol for St Patrick’s Day is to fly St Patrick’s flag, which is a red saltire (diagonal cross) on a white background, rather than the green, white and orange tricolour of the Republic of Ireland.

St Patrick's Day is celebrated around the world: Watching the St Patrick’s Day parade in Derry, Northern Ireland

In 2019, the council also had to apologise when the Welsh flag with a red dragon on a green and white background flew on St Patrick’s Day.

