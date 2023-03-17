Correct flag flies above Sheffield Town Hall for St Patrick’s Day after mix-up

There were apologies and a swift changeover on St David’s Day (March 1) after the Scottish St Andrew’s flag was flown initially, rather than the Welsh patron saint’s flag. Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards, who is of Welsh heritage, referred wryly to the ‘mishap’ at a council meeting she was chairing on the day.
Yesterday (March 16), anti-Clean Air Zone campaigner Diane Wood gave a cheeky parting shot to her other questions at a committee meeting when she said: “Can I just remind everybody that tomorrow is St Patrick’s Day, when the Irish flag needs to fly?”
The protocol for St Patrick’s Day is to fly St Patrick’s flag, which is a red saltire (diagonal cross) on a white background, rather than the green, white and orange tricolour of the Republic of Ireland.