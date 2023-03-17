Red lines: Sheffield protesters demand answers on future of controversial road proposals

Sheffield businesses campaigning against red line bus priority routes on two main roads have demanded answers from the council about whether the plan will go ahead.

Small companies on Abbeydale and Ecclesall Roads have been vocal in their opposition to Sheffield City Council proposals to allow buses priority. They are concerned that the plan includes 12-hour bus lanes enforced by a red line that might restrict or ban parking between 7am and 7pm. They fear this will threaten their trade and even force some firms to close.

Several business owners asked questions at a meeting of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee yesterday (March 16).

Committee co-chair Councillor Mazher Iqbal recently attracted the anger of Green councillors when he said publicly that the red line proposals had been taken ‘off the table’ following discussions with businesses to hear their concerns in meetings also attended by LibDems.

Shop owner Jill Giannotta says she worries that businesses on Abbeydale and Ecclesall Roads will be "collateral damage" if bus priority red routes go ahead

Greens accused him of lying because they said he was overstepping the limit of his powers. Sheffield Labour and LibDem council groups subsequently issued separate statements confirming that they will not support the red line proposals, 12-hour bus lanes or restrictions on parking.

Dentist Richard Brogden, of LWT Dental Care on Ecclesall Road, said he was concerned about how patients would access their services, adding: “Our concerns have not been taken with the seriousness they deserve.”

‘Rumbled on’

He said that the majority of 299 businesses canvassed for views were opposed to the red lines, adding that the proposal needs to be scrapped immediately “to avoid any further stress or anxiety”.

Business owners Charlie Chester, left, Richard Brogden and Nasar Raoof are frustrated that Sheffield City Council's proposals for bus priority red routes along Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads are still under discussion

Coun Iqbal responded: “It has rumbled on for almost two years now” and apologised but explained that a report on the proposals and the result of consultations has not yet been finalised. He blamed the heavy workload for a smaller number of staff following 13 years of austerity cuts to budgets.

He said: “The Labour group have expressed their view. They have come out with a statement. That statement is out there in public.” Coun Iqbal pledged that the council is listening to views and said that an economic impact assessment will be carried out, as suggested by campaigner Andy Grice.

Dr Brogden said: “We have not had a reply from Green councillors. We’ve got to have a discussion and make those councillors fully aware as to the issues.”

The committee deputy chair, Green Coun Christine Gilligan Kubo, said: “I thought I had replied to your email. I will pass on your message to (Green group leader) Douglas Johnson.”

Independent businesses on Abbeydale Road are worried about the effect of Sheffield Council's plans for red line bus priority routes

Charlie Chester, of Abbeydale Road Traders’ Association, highlighted the issues of red lines, 12-hour bus lanes and parking. He said: “I agree with the general scheme of things but these three issues are causing distress to businesses.”

Uncertainty

He said he had been a member of the city business community for 40 years. He has invested in Abbeydale Road including opening bar Over the Yardarm.

“At that time I didn’t know about the three issues. If I’d known I wouldn’t have invested in that area. The uncertainty of this is causing a loss of business confidence,” he said.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal said that the red line bus priority plan for Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads in Sheffield had 'rumbled on' for two years

“Existing businesses are not investing in properties. Some are going out of business.” He said that letting agents are being questioned by potential clients who are put off and said that both streets risk falling into disrepair if businesses refuse to invest.

Mr Chester said that businesses such as Sharpe’s greengrocers, who have been on Abbeydale Road for 100 years, and neighbouring Lowe’s decorating supplies shop, who go back three generations to 1947, are among independent traders who fear they will close.

Jill Giannotta, owner of clothes shop More Posh than Dosh at Banner Cross, said she believes the scheme is “dogma driven” and not in response to the needs of the community, adding that “businesses are mere collateral damage in pursuit of that certain agenda”.

She said: “I was very surprised or quite taken aback by a visit from Coun Johnson to my shop, who postulated that in fact congestion doesn’t start at 4pm, it starts at 2pm. I was quite taken aback by this so I did my own observations and I noted them every single day at 2pm.

‘Drastic action’

“I observed that everything I found is totally at variance with what he said to me is the state of play. I observed no early rush hour and the average number of people passing on a bus at 2pm is 10.”

Ms Giannotta said: “You have to be very, very sure before taking such drastic action and I’m not certain that you are sure.”

Banner Cross postmaster Nasar Raoof said he had put his life savings into the business, is now in extreme debt and fears he may have to close.

He said: “Councillors, I ask you why we are we being held as businesses with such contempt, such disregard for the people of Sheffield, our vulnerable passengers (customers), it’s just basically a shoddy answer from the council that we’re not bothered, we want to steamroller ahead.

“In a week where a tree-felling report said the council is not listening and liaising with people, we ask when are you going to start listening and liaising with us as businesses, because there’s no meaningful discussion.”

‘Need clarity’

He added: “We need some clarity from the Green Party. They need to stop this obvious anti-business agenda and we would ask and request the committee to please make a decision today because it has to be done.”

Coun Gilligan said: “We will definitely communicate with you. I apologise if we haven’t communicated with you. We will definitely get it together and communicate with you.”

Coun Andrew Sangar said on behalf of LibDems: “Our position has been very clear. We will work with businesses – we want to see Ecclesall and Abbeydale Road businesses thrive.”

Coun Craig Gamble Pugh suggested an indicative vote but the council’s legal advice was that could lead to a court challenge as it would appear the issue has been pre-judged before the report comes to the committee.

