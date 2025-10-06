Sheffield Council defends stance on ethical investments of staff pension scheme

Sheffield Palestine campaigner Hilary Smith speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee on July 21, 2025. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Sheffield City Council has defended its actions on challenging its pensions authority over ethical investments, including links to Israel or arms companies.

Palestine campaigners have for months been demanding that the council delivers on promises for an ethical procurement policy that could potentially target suppliers if they are shown to have such dealings.

The council has come under particular criticism for banking with Barclays, who are accused of support for the Israeli state, including being a dealer in Israeli government bonds.

Hilary Smith of the Sheffield Palestine Coalition against Israeli Apartheid asked a question at this month’s full council meeting (October 1). She wanted to know how the council will act on its decision to call on the South Yorkshire Pension Authority (SYPA) to consult with members on the issue and reflect their views, as set out in a motion passed at the September meeting.

Council leader Coun Tom Hunt confirmed that a letter containing the motion was sent to the pension authority on September 17 but no response had yet been received.

He said: “We would need to review the response but I am committed to transparency and expect we will be able to publish this.

Complicit

“The motion made clear this council’s support to communities in their efforts to establish the city as standing up for human rights and against apartheid.

“It sets out our view that SYPA should consult with their members on ethical investments and divesting from companies potentially complicit in war crimes, and that they should reflect members’ views in investments made by SYPA and the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.”

Border to Coast is a pensions pool that manages 11 local government pension funds including SYPA.

The letter was sent by council chief executive Kate Josephs to the pensions authority director George Graham.

It states: “I would like to draw your attention to paragraph (g) of the resolution, which ‘calls on South Yorkshire Pensions Authority (SYPA) to consult with their members on ethical investments and divesting from companies potentially complicit in war crimes, and reflect members’ views in investments made by SYPA and Border to Coast Pensions Partnership’.”

Coun Hunt said: “We do not believe previous member consultations were sufficient in this regard, and that is why we are clear that SYPA must consult meaningfully with their members.

Procurement

“The council’s new ethical procurement policy is coming to the finance and performance policy committee for approval on October 20. The draft policy has been worked on, and agreed, by a cross-party member working group, chaired by the committee chair, Coun Zahira Naz.

“Throughout the conflict we have been clear that there needs to be a two-state solution, with a free Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel. Sheffield was the first local authority in the country to recognise the state of Palestine, and we wrote to the then Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, in August calling for recognition of the Palestine state, without delay or conditions.

“We also called on the government to introduce further sanctions on Israel’s government, including the introduction of further targeted sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans on all individuals and organisations who are credibly accused of committing or facilitating war crimes and serious human rights abuses.

“In addition, we made clear the UK government must immediately stop all arms sales where there is a clear risk they will be used to violate international humanitarian law.”

Coun Hunt referred to the government’s “historic decision” on September 23 to formally recognise the Palestinian state. “This was a significant moment and one I think we should all welcome – helping to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

Ceasefire

“As a council we will continue using our voice to end the suffering in Gaza, make clear that there must be an immediate ceasefire and make sure that residents are aware of our efforts to ensure that the council acts ethically.”

Another campaigner, Annie O’Gara, made a statement about a draft version of the ethical procurement policy that went out for public consultation. She objected to the word ‘intentional’ in relation to companies whose trading activities may facilitate the unlawful occupation and exploitation of contested territory.

She said that the council “cannot scrutinise the intention of a company, only assess the reasonably predictable outcomes of their policies and actions” and called on the council to remove the “linguistic loophole”.