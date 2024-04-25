Sheffield City Council elections: Two biggest parties vying for majority in East Ecclesfield

East Ecclesfield, at the northern edge of Sheffield, currently has two LibDems and one Labour councillor. It’s one of the outlying areas of the city which additionally has a parish council, also covering its twin ward of West Ecclesfield.

The LibDems would of course love it to go all-gold, with Labour vying to increase their hold locally. The Green candidate is familiar with public transport issues that dominate this election.

Bridget Kelly is back for Labour, having stood for election last year. She said: “I’ve worked in education, the NHS and volunteered across Chapeltown, Ecclesfield and Parson Cross. I love our part of the city.

“As your councillor, I’d continue to campaign on roads, raise funds and back our small businesses and parks. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city.

“I’ll help give every child the best start in life. I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

Privilege

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses. I’m prioritising listening to you. It would be a privilege of my life to serve you.”

LibDem Alan Woodcock is a sitting councillor. He said: “I think that the north of the city is a really special place, and I love being a councillor in our part of the world. Local people understand that we need an alternative voice for Sheffield, to hold Labour to account and stand up for Ecclesfield, Chapeltown and Parson Cross.

“If re-elected, my focus will be on rebuilding public transport in our area, rekindling our local communities, and restoring our natural environment and green spaces. Improving the health, wealth and security of our corner of the city drives every decision I make.

“It’s been a pleasure to meet and listen to so many local people in the last few years, and I hope I am re-elected so I can keep fighting their corner.”

Failing

Standing for the Greens, Rosie Trevillion said: “I work for A Fleet for Change, a new not-for-profit organisation, creating solutions to our failing public transport system here in South Yorkshire. I have a background in healthcare so I have a firm grasp of the wide-ranging social issues that affect our communities. I am driven by the vision of flourishing people and places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will work tirelessly in representing the needs of all my constituents, which means listening first. We all have the right to a voice and that is why I am standing to be a councillor – to make sure that what is important to you is at the forefront of decisions made on your behalf. As a Green Party councillor, I will be a force for creating an East Ecclesfield ward fit for our future generations to grow and thrive.”