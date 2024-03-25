Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) has announced candidates in all 28 wards in the upcoming council elections when one-third of all seats will be contested. TUSC’s national steering committee has also endorsed two socialist candidates to stand in Sheffield in the next general election.

The coalition said it is “opposed to the Israeli state war on Gaza, calls for not only an immediate permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages and prisoners, but an end to the occupation of and the rebuilding of Palestine”.

TUSC said it was launched as an anti-austerity party to oppose Conservative government austerity policies but also to challenge cuts in jobs and services.

Sheffield general election candidates for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Mick Suter and Isabelle France. Picture: TUSC

The coalition, which received nearly 3,000 votes in last year’s council elections, says it would refuse to vote for service cuts and initiate or support protests such as the Save Our Parks campaign in Hillsborough against commercialisation of the park Multi-Use Games Area.

TUSC will launch its election campaign with a public meeting at the Burngreave Vestry Centre, Ellesmere Green on Thursday, March 28 at 7pm. Speakers will include Palestinian peace activist and GP Sahar Awadallah and TUSC general election candidate for Sheffield Heeley, Mick Suter.

Mr Suter is a local government housing worker and Unison trade union shop steward. He is also the chair of Sheffield Save Our NHS campaign.

He criticised Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who is the shadow transport minister, for not supporting RMT rail union picket lines during their strike action.

Mr Suter said: “I regularly supported the RMT and all other low-paid workers striking for better pay, especially NHS workers. As chair of Sheffield Save Our NHS, I was proud to host a rally of hundreds of NHS workers outside Hallamshire hospital.”

Isabelle France is the TUSC candidate standing in the Sheffield Central constituency. From an arts and culture background, she said she has experience in unionising low-wage, zero-hour and part-time workers in the sector and has stood twice in council elections.