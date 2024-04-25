Sheffield City Council elections: Can the LibDems hang on in Dore and Totley?

The upmarket Sheffield City Council ward of Dore and Totley is currently represented by three LibDem councillors. Picture: Sheffield Council wards map

The current Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Colin Ross, is standing down from the city council as his term as first citizen comes to an end next month. So the question is whether the LibDems can retain his Dore and Totley seat in the May 2 city council elections or if another party is ready to fill his “massive shoes” instead.

The ward, in an affluent area, is currently all LibDem, with the other two seats held by Couns Joe Otten and Martin Smith.

The party’s candidate Rebecca Atkinson said: “Coun Colin Ross leaves massive shoes to fill but I am confident that I am the best candidate to carry on his hard work.

“As well as campaigning to be our next councillor, I am training to be a physiotherapist, and I used to be an academic ecologist. I live locally off Dore Road, and understand the issues facing our area.

“I want to see Dore and Totley better connected to the city centre, and work continued to maintain and improve our parks and playgrounds in the area.

Recycling

“I also am keen to keep protecting the environment, in particular our local green belt. I was pleased to support LibDem councillors in pushing for a rollout of food waste recycling across Sheffield – I’m really disappointed that Labour and the Green Party voted to delay the plans until 2038.”

Labour candidate Sam Savory said: “As a local teacher, I have the privilege of working with young people full of talents they hope to nurture and contribute to our society.

The cost of living is a barrier for many – preventing some from realising their full potential.

“A Labour-run Sheffield City Council will invest in local children’s future. Sheffield Labour is under new leadership, with an ambitious plan for our city. I’ll help give every child the best start in life.

“I’ll help with the cost of living, doing all I can to put more money in your pocket. I’ll work to bring back buses under public control as we have with the tram. In this set of local elections, people have an opportunity to vote for a better, brighter future for our communities.

“I’ll bang the drum for our high streets and green spaces, so everyone can have pride in our area, and support our local businesses.”

For the Greens, Bex Winter said: “I have spent 20 years working in the tech industry, and more recently ran as South Yorkshire mayoral candidate for the Green Party.

Poverty

“I’ve experienced first-hand the transport inadequacies of the region causing gender inequalities and transport poverty, seeing the effect on people’s lives and opportunities. I co-founded A Fleet For Change, focused on making tangible change within the transport industry, starting with getting women and vulnerable people home safe at night.

“I live in Totley and would be thrilled to be chosen to represent people living in this council ward, ensuring their voices are heard.”